Maverick Lyon Sues Albany Police After Being Shot 5 Times During Hostage Standoff

Saint Anselm College student Maverick Lyon filed a federal lawsuit against Albany, Oregon police officers alleging excessive force during a January 2026 hostage incident with his brother.

Maverick Lyon, a 21-year-old lacrosse player at Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire, has filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Albany, Benton County, and two police officers following a deadly force incident on January 6, 2026. The legal complaint alleges that officers opened fire on Lyon five times as he exited his family home during a hostage situation involving his brother, Dakota Lyon, who is 27 years old.

Lawsuit Allegations Against Albany Police

The lawsuit claims that Maverick Lyon dropped a knife before exiting the residence with his hands extended, yet officers allegedly continued to fire weapons at him. Maverick alleges that an officer continued shooting even after he had fallen to the ground and was no longer posing an immediate threat. The legal action names two specific officers, the City of Albany, Benton County, and a county probation officer as defendants in the civil rights violation suit.

Also read An Oregon college student was held at knifepoint by his brother. He escaped, and police shot him.

Details Of The January 6 Standoff

Dakota Lyon allegedly relapsed on drugs and began behaving dangerously, leading to the hostage situation inside the Albany, Oregon home. KPTV reported that Maverick grabbed a knife to protect himself from his brother during the chaos. Upon seeing police officers outside the house, Maverick made a break for the exit, prompting officers to yell for him to drop the weapon.

Video Evidence And DA Determination

Video footage of the incident shows Maverick exiting the home as police officers yell, 'Drop it.' As he falls to the ground, the knife drops from his hand, while multiple officers are heard shouting, 'Drop the knife.' The Benton County District Attorney's Office sided with the officers, claiming that Maverick was still in the process of dropping the knife as he came through the door, justifying the use of force.

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Background Of Maverick Lyon

Maverick returned home to Albany, Oregon in January to visit his family before the incident occurred. He is a student at Saint Anselm College, where he plays lacrosse. The incident has drawn attention from Second Amendment advocates and political analysts who follow gun rights issues closely.

Next Steps In Legal Proceedings

The filed lawsuit seeks accountability for the alleged excessive force and constitutional violations. The case will likely involve a review of body camera footage, witness testimonies, and the DA's initial determination. Legal experts will analyze whether the officers' actions aligned with standard use-of-force protocols during a hostage rescue scenario.