Mauricio Umansky Undergoes Surgery for Broken Clavicle After Aspen Accident

Real estate mogul Mauricio Umansky is recovering after surgery for a broken clavicle sustained during a skiing accident in Aspen. He shared details of his hospitalization and surgery on Instagram, expressing gratitude for the care he received and emphasizing the importance of wearing a helmet. This incident comes amid personal challenges for Umansky, who is currently navigating a separation from his wife, Kyle Richards.

Mauricio Umansky is recovering after undergoing surgery for a broken clavicle . The 54-year-old real estate mogul shared a post-surgery update on Sunday, February 16, revealing he received a metal plate and 12 screws following an accident in Aspen last week. In a statement posted on Instagram, Umansky expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love and support he received. He explained that while the break in his clavicle was clean, it required surgical intervention.

'Thank you to everyone who has reached out. I have felt so much love and support,' Umansky wrote. 'I had surgery on my clavicle … it was a clean break but required a metal plate and 12 screws. I expect a speedy recovery,' he continued. 'The doctors and nurses at Aspen Valley Hospital are the best.' Umansky also emphasized the importance of wearing a helmet during his skiing accident, stating, 'I was wearing a helmet and that for sure saved me.' The Agency founder first shared details of his hospitalization on Friday, February 14, posting a selfie from his hospital bed on Instagram Story. He expressed his gratitude for the incredible care he received from the Aspen ski patrol and the hospital staff. 'I feel so blessed to be taken care of by such amazing humans. Ski patrol, , Aspen Hospital, you’re all the best,' he captioned the photo. He also revealed that he had suffered a broken clavicle and required surgery. 'Let’s get this surgery done so I can heal. Play hard sometimes you get hurt but the care here has been incredible,' he wrote in a subsequent post on his Instagram Story.This injury comes amidst personal challenges for Umansky, who separated from his wife, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, in July 2023. The estranged couple are currently in discussions about selling their family home. Richards shared details about their conversations during an episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, which aired on Tuesday, February 4. She explained that while they haven't filed for divorce, they are exploring various options for their future living arrangements, including selling their home and purchasing separate properties or keeping the house and living apart. 'We still have not filed for divorce or anything but … we have had more conversations about, 'What should we do, should I still live where I’m living, should we sell the house and each go buy two new homes, or do we keep the house because it is such a special property and just each go our different ways,' Richards revealed. 'We’re discussing those things now, which we did not before.





MAURICIO Umansky Broken Clavicle Aspen Accident Surgery Real Estate Kyle Richards Separation Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

