Mauricio Umansky Hospitalized After Skiing Accident

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Mauricio Umansky breaks clavicle in a skiing accident and shares his recovery journey on Instagram. He expresses gratitude for the medical professionals who treated him and provides updates on his condition.

Mauricio Umansky, star of 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' and 'Buying Beverly Hills', was recently hospitalized after sustaining a broken clavicle in a skiing accident. He shared the news with his followers on Instagram, expressing gratitude for the exceptional care he received from ski patrol, paramedics, and the Aspen Hospital staff. Umansky shared a series of photos and videos on his Instagram Story, documenting his recovery journey.

He thanked the medical professionals for their outstanding care and expressed his eagerness to undergo surgery to facilitate his healing. In one video, he was seen being carried off the snowy mountain by ski patrol, his arm in a sling. The accident occurred during a trip to Aspen, Colorado, where Umansky was spotted with his estranged wife, Kyle Richards, and their daughters Sophia, Alexia, and Portia. This trip came shortly after Umansky was seen kissing model Klaudia K. in the same city, raising speculation about the status of his relationship with Richards. Despite the recent events, sources close to the couple have reported that they are maintaining a cordial and amicable relationship





