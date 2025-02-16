Mauricio Umansky Breaks Clavicle in Ski Accident, Thanks First Responders and Medical Team

Reality TV star Mauricio Umansky shares details of his ski accident and recovery, expressing gratitude for the medical professionals and first responders who aided him.

Mauricio Umansky, the star of 'Buying Beverly Hills', recently experienced a skiing mishap in Aspen , Colorado, resulting in a broken clavicle. The reality TV personality shared details of his accident and recovery on social media, expressing gratitude for the exceptional care he received at Aspen Valley Hospital. Umansky reported that doctors successfully repaired his fracture using 12 screws and a metal plate.

He emphasized the crucial role his helmet played in mitigating the severity of his injuries, stating that it undoubtedly saved him from more serious harm. In addition to thanking the medical professionals, he extended his appreciation to ski patrol and paramedics who responded to his accident.The former husband of 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Kyle Richards, Umansky also shared a video of his evacuation from the mountain by ski patrol and a photo of himself resting in a hospital bed. He remains optimistic about his recovery and eagerly anticipates returning to his active lifestyle. Despite the accident, Umansky's upbeat attitude and gratitude towards those who aided him during this challenging time are evident





