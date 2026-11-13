Mauricio Pochettino Will Hope to Shake Red Flags As Man Utd Confirm Hire

The Argentine left the USMNT to replace Michael Carrick place on the touchline.

Manchester United have officially named Mauricio Pochettino as the club’s new head coach from Wednesday, Nov, 18, putting the Argentine back on the Premier League touchline for the first time since May 2024.

The Red Devils cranked up the carnival music and clicked on the bright lights of their managerial carousel following a dreadful stint from Michael Carrick, who wason Thursday after a dismal run saw the club win just three games across all competitions so far in 2026–27.for United’s failures—Lisandro Martínez pointed the finger at Jason Wilcox, club icons pointed the finger at the players and Bruno Fernandes pointed the finger at the entire coaching staff—but it was Carrick who paid the ultimate price.went back to the drawing board, looking for a permanent boss capable of finally getting the club back to the standards and heights enjoyed under the legendary Scot.during the early days of the November international break and ultimately signed a two-and-a-half year contract, all while still leading the U.S. men’s national team at the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals.experience to Old Trafford, something Carrick greatly lacked from a managerial perspective.

Also read The Story of Man Utd’s 10-Year Interest in Mauricio Pochettino

The new hire spent over five years in north London, leading the likes of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min at Apart from developing the two superstars, Pochettino’s greatest triumph was leading an overachieving Spurs side to their first and only Champions League final in 2019, where they fell short against Liverpool. He also deserves praise for the consistency and stability he brought to Tottenham, which looks more and more like a gargantuan feat as the years go by..

The manager clashed with the club’s hierachy, lost the 2024 Carabao Cup final and oversaw the Blues’ worst Premier League defensive campaign in the modern era. Then there’s the matter of trophies. Pochettino didn’t lift a single piece of silverware with Spurs or Chelsea. In fact, his only successes came at PSG, when he had Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé running amok in Ligue 1.

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Now, Pochettino takes over a fractured, defensively-inept United side, led by a front office who has a quick trigger finger and poor transfer instincts. It will be the test of his career to rescue the Red Devils or become just another name who had his ticket punched to ride the most daunting carousel in England. Mauricio Pochettino was building something special with the USMNT. | John Dorton/USSF/Getty Images.

The Stars and Stripes have suddenly gone from kickstarting a new era under the 54-year-old to scouring the market for his replacement without much of any notice.back in August, securing the Argentine’s services through the 2030 World Cup. The future was looking blissfully bright for the USMNT, especially after it tallied four straight victories in the aftermath of its round of 16 finish at last summer’s showpiece event. Pochettino’s roots were firmly planted in the United States.

He took on a larger role with the nation’s youth levels, namedand began the process of blending a new-look squad of veterans and exciting young talent. But United came knocking and took priority over everything Pochettino was building on the international stage. Now, U.S. Soccer is left to pick up the pieces and find a new manager capable of replacing the great Pochettino. The federation reportedly views former Manchester City and Barcelona bossThere’s also B.J.

Callaghan, who just led Nashville SC to a record-breaking MLS regular season, or the USMNT’s U-23 manager Steve Cherundolo asWith how quickly managers come and go at Old Trafford, it will be intriguing to see if Pochettino is even still at the helm in four months time. Amanda Langell is a writer and editor for SI FC.

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Born and raised in New York City, her first loves were the Yankees, the Rangers and Broadway before Real Madrid took over her life. Had it not been for her brother’s obsession with Cristiano Ronaldo, she would have never lived through so many magical Champions League nights 3,600 miles away from the Bernabéu. When she’s not consumed by Spanish and European soccer, she’s traveling, reading or losing her voice at a concert.