Mauricio Pochettino To Coach US Before Taking Over Manchester United

Manchester United confirm Mauricio Pochettino will manage the US national team against Haiti before replacing Michael Carrick at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have advanced their agreement with Mauricio Pochettino, who is now scheduled to manage the United States national team immediately prior to assuming control of the club. This arrangement requires the Argentine manager to coach in the early hours of the morning before transitioning to his new role at Old Trafford.

International Duties Before Premier League Debut

Pochettino will take charge of two critical matches for the United States during the upcoming international window. The first fixture is the CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final first leg against Haiti, scheduled for Saturday. The return leg will occur on Tuesday evening in Cincinnati, with a likely finish time of 2am GMT. Following this demanding schedule, he will travel directly to Manchester to join the squad on Thursday.

Also read Manchester United Finalizing Deal to Hire Mauricio Pochettino If Carrick Sacked

The timeline presents a severe challenge for the manager. He will face a daunting trip to Anfield to play rivals Liverpool on Sunday for his debut. This match marks the beginning of a grueling run of eight games in 29 days. Manchester United must balance Premier League survival with Champions League commitments under this tight turnaround.

Financial Cost of Replacing Michael Carrick

The appointment follows the abrupt departure of Michael Carrick, who was officially sacked on Wednesday morning. Carrick arrived at the club's training ground at 7:50am and left at 10:18am, less than two and a half hours later. His dismissal makes him the first Premier League manager to be fired this season. Crystal Palace boss Pierre Sage was also dismissed from his position on the same day.

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A statement released at 10:37am confirmed the change. It described the decision as extremely difficult but necessary to achieve the club's ambitions. The statement praised Carrick as a Manchester United legend. It noted that he conducted himself with high standards of dedication throughout his time back with the club. The board highlighted that his leadership and achievements in the previous season will be fondly remembered.

Backroom Staff Changes and Contract Buyout

Pochettino is set to bring his own technical team to Manchester United. This includes trusted assistants Jesus Perez and Miguel D'Agostino. The cost to bring in his back-room team will push the total expense above £10million. Additionally, United are prepared to pay approximately £7million to buy out Pochettino's contract with the US Soccer Federation.

Carrick's entire backroom staff have also left the club. This includes assistant boss Steve Holland. Coaches Jonathan Woodgate, Jonny Evans, and Travis Binnion have departed as well. Goalkeeping coach Craig Mawson is also leaving. The club did not initially confirm these departures because not all staff were present at the training ground. They had to be informed of their dismissal in person.

Challenges Facing the New Manchester United Manager

Pochettino inherits a Manchester United side languishing in the Premier League relegation zone. The team has recorded just one win in their opening ten matches. The club moved closer to the agreement on Wednesday after reaching a verbal deal with the US national team boss. They subsequently made a formal approach to US Soccer to facilitate the transition.

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United are reportedly relaxed about allowing Pochettino to manage his final two matches as US boss. The club acknowledges the difficulty of the schedule but believes it is unavoidable due to the timing of the international break. Pochettino only signed a new deal with the US after the World Cup. This contract means United could have appointed him for nothing in the summer, but the current structure requires significant financial commitment.