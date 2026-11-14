Mauricio Pochettino Takes Over Manchester United With Immediate Crisis at Anfield

Mauricio Pochettino begins his tenure at Manchester United amid relegation fears, facing Liverpool and Sporting CP in his first weeks while addressing squad fitness and morale issues.

Mauricio Pochettino will see out his final two games as the United States national team manager before officially joining Manchester United on Wednesday. The 54-year-old coach is set to inherit a struggling squad and immediately face a daunting schedule that includes a Premier League clash against bitter rivals Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday. Just three days later, he will also lead the team in a European match against Sporting Lisbon in Portugal, marking a high-pressure debut period for the former Tottenham, Chelsea, and Paris Saint-Germain boss.

Immediate Competitive Challenges Await Pochettino

Pochettino arrives at Manchester United with the team languishing in the 17th position in the Champions League standings and occupying the Premier League relegation zone. His appointment comes to replace Michael Carrick under a two-and-a-half-year contract, aiming to reverse a humiliating decline that has resulted in only one victory in the last 10 Premier League games. That solitary win came against newly-promoted Ipswich, highlighting a start for the club that is its worst in 40 years.

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The Argentine manager must navigate immediate tactical and psychological hurdles as he settles into his new role at Carrington. The first priority is securing wins to lift the team out of the drop zone, a task complicated by the fact that everything at the club flows from results on the pitch. The poor form has had ramifications throughout Old Trafford and the training ground, leaving the squad with low confidence and deep-seated issues that require urgent attention.

Rebuilding Morale and Addressing Fan Discontent

Player confidence has eroded significantly, exemplified by Diogo Dalot, whose substitution during a 4-4 draw against Aston Villa was cheered by his own fans. The defender looked crestfallen as he left Old Trafford to join Portugal on international duty, illustrating the toxic atmosphere that has developed among the supporters. The Stretford End turned against the players following a 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth, venting anger not just at the squad but at the club's ownership, including the Glazer family, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, chief executive Omar Berrada, and director of football Jason Wilcox.

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A winning team is the only effective way to take the sting out of this situation and divert attention back to football. Pochettino needs to provide a bounce for the squad, but the underlying discontent with the club's leadership will not disappear anytime soon. He must focus on restoring belief within the dressing room to stabilize the team's performance and begin the process of repairing the relationship with the fanbase.

Managing Injuries and Tactical Fitness Demands

Prior to Pochettino, Michael Carrick enjoyed a decent start by losing just two of his 17 games in charge during the second half of last season. However, the team struggled this term due to a combination of poor recruitment, injuries, and a lack of fitness. While Pochettino can do little about recruitment until the January transfer window opens, he can address the performance of current players, particularly the £155 million midfield signings. He must aim to get more out of Carlos Baleba, Youri Tielemans, and Andrey Santos, especially since the squad was capable of finishing third in the Premier League last season.

Injuries have plagued the squad, with hamstring strains keeping Baleba out for Pochettino's first few weeks. Other notable absences include Luke Shaw, Benjamin Sesko, Manuel Ugarte, Amad Diallo, Marcus Rashford, Kobbie Mainoo, Lisandro Martinez, Patrick Dorgu, and Noussair Mazraoui for various parts of the season. Although Shaw and Rashford hope to be fit for the Anfield clash and Matthijs de Ligt returns from a year-long back injury, Sesko's absence until the new year leaves the team without a natural goal source.

Restoring Work Ethic and Integrating Key Players

Fitness has been a major issue since the opening-day defeat at Hull City, with coaching levels under Carrick criticized as too relaxed. United covered 120.8 kilometers against Aston Villa, the most in a league game under Carrick, but Pochettino will demand significantly higher work rates. This fitness problem has hindered successive managers since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, requiring Pochettino to drill a better work ethic into the squad immediately.

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The problems this season have led to unrest in the dressing room, with the biggest issue centering on captain Bruno Fernandes. Pochettino must find ways to get Fernandes back to his best while managing the broader squad dynamics. The new manager must balance immediate survival concerns with long-term tactical changes, ensuring the team has the physical and mental resilience to compete in both domestic and European competitions.