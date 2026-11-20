Manchester United hires Mauricio Pochettino as manager. CEO Omar Berrada discusses the squad's defensive needs and the challenge of fixing long-term failures at the club.

Manchester United has officially appointed Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager, marking the eighth full-time managerial change at the club since the era of Sir Alex Ferguson. The announcement follows a Sky TV interview with chief executive Omar Berrada, which highlighted a renewed sense of energy and anticipation within the organization. This hiring decision comes at a critical juncture for the English football giant, which has struggled with consistency and strategic direction in recent seasons.

Addressing Squad Depth and Defense

Omar Berrada stated during the interview that the current squad possesses nine defensive players, a number he considers sufficient for the demands of the Premier League. Berrada emphasized that the quality of these players matters more than the sheer quantity in the defensive ranks. This comment addresses ongoing criticism regarding the team's defensive vulnerabilities and the need for stability at the back.

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The chief executive also highlighted the importance of a manager who can protect players from the intense scrutiny that comes with playing for such a high-profile club. Berrada noted that previous interim managers, such as Michael Carrick, appeared uncomfortable under pressure, both on the touchline and in media interactions. Pochettino is expected to provide the authority and charisma needed to shield the squad from external noise and internal turmoil.

Contrasting Player Conduct and Professionalism

The new manager inherits a dressing room where standards have occasionally been questioned, as evidenced by recent off-field incidents. For instance, forward Bryan Mbeumo was photographed playing the Grand Theft Auto video game late at night, raising questions about player discipline. This stands in stark contrast to the professional environments Pochettino has cultivated at previous clubs like Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain.

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Predecessors like Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim faced similar questions regarding player fitness and lifestyle choices. The recurring nature of these inquiries underscores a systematic issue within the club's culture. Pochettino must now address these behavioral concerns while rebuilding trust with key figures like captain Bruno Fernandes, who had shown signs of disengagement under previous management.

The Challenge of Rebuilding a Fractified Squad

Mauricio Pochettino faces the daunting task of unifying a squad that has been assembled for six different managers over the past twelve years. This fragmentation has resulted in a team lacking cohesion and a clear philosophical identity. Unlike his time at Tottenham, where he had a cohesive group of talents including Harry Kane and Heung-min Son, Pochettino now has a jumbled roster that requires significant restructuring.

The former Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain coach is known for his ability to develop young talent and implement a pressing style of play. However, the current United squad lacks the prototype quality and physical readiness that defined his successful spells in the past. He must work quickly to instill discipline and a winning mentality in a group that has lost its way.

Immediate Impact and Future Prospects

Pochettino is set to oversee his first match at Anfield this Sunday, where the team will aim to bounce back from recent disappointments. The appointment signals a shift towards hiring experienced managers who can handle the pressures of Old Trafford. Berrada's comments about checking the USA Federation regarding Pochettino's release clause suggest the deal was finalized with urgency.

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While the immediate future remains uncertain, the focus is now on Pochettino to restore pride and performance levels. The manager's charisma and tactical acumen offer a glimmer of hope for fans weary of instability. His ability to navigate the complex dynamics of the club will be the defining factor in his tenure and the club's return to competitiveness.