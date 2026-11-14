Mauricio Pochettino Takes Charge at Manchester United Amid Crisis

Mauricio Pochettino begins his tenure at Manchester United following his exit from the US national team, inheriting a squad struggling in the Premier League relegation zone and facing immediate high-stakes fixtures against Liverpool and Sporting Lisbon.

Mauricio Pochettino is set to complete his final two matches as the US national team boss with fixtures against Haiti before officially assuming his role as manager of Manchester United on Wednesday.

Pochettino's Daunting Immediate Fixtures

He will face an immediate test with a match against United's bitter rivals Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, followed by a European clash with Sporting Lisbon in Portugal just three days later.

Also read Manchester United fires Michael Carrick as head coach, lines up US coach Mauricio Pochettino

The 54-year-old manager has been appointed to replace Michael Carrick on a two-and-a-half-year contract, tasked with turning around a club that is currently languishing in the Premier League relegation zone and sits 17th in the Champions League standings.

Winning Mindset Required to Reverse Decline

Securing victories to escape the drop zone is the primary objective, as the club's humiliating decline this season has damaged confidence across the squad and the fanbase.

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United have managed only one win in their last 10 Premier League games, a result against newly-promoted Ipswich that marks their worst start in 40 years.

The toxic atmosphere at Old Trafford has been exacerbated by poor performances, such as the 4-4 draw against Aston Villa where fans cheered the substitution of defender Diogo Dalot, and a 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth that drew anger toward the Glazer family, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, chief executive Omar Berrada, and director of football Jason Wilcox.

Addressing Recruitment and Injury Crises

While little can be done about recruitment until the January transfer window opens to address the lack of cover at left back and centre forward that contributed to injuries for Luke Shaw and Benjamin Sesko, Pochettino can focus on maximizing the output of his existing squad.

This includes unlocking the potential of his £155million midfield signings, Carlos Baleba, Youri Tielemans, and Andrey Santos, who were part of a team that finished third in the Premier League last season.

Baleba will miss the first few weeks due to a hamstring strain, compounding a long list of absences that includes Manuel Ugarte, Amad Diallo, Marcus Rashford, Kobbie Mainoo, Lisandro Martinez, Patrick Dorgu, and Noussair Mazraoui.

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Fitness Levels and Tactical Adjustments

Fitness has been a persistent issue since the opening-day defeat at Hull City, with concerns that coaching standards under Carrick were too relaxed compared to the rigorous work rate demanded by Pochettino.

United covered 120.8 kilometres against Villa, the most under Carrick, but the new boss will require significantly more intensity to correct the lack of fitness that has plagued the squad since the era of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Positive news includes the potential availability of Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford for the Anfield fixture, alongside Matthijs de Ligt returning from back problems, though the absence of Benjamin Sesko until the new year removes a key goal source.

Dressing Room Unity and Bruno Fernandes Role

Unrest in the dressing room remains a significant challenge, with the situation centered around captain Bruno Fernandes and the need to restore belief.

A winning mentality is essential to divert attention away from the ownership and back onto the pitch, as Pochettino seeks to instill the bounce and discipline needed to survive the current crisis.