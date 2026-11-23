Bolstering in defense seems set to be the top priority for Man Utd this winter.

Manchester United’s search for a new center back will have to extend beyond Calvin Bassey after the Fulham defender confirmed his interest in signing a new contract with the Cottagers.proved to be the nightmare start to Mauricio Pochettino’s tenure.

It was a shocking performance from a defensive perspective which left United with the. His contract expires at the end of the season, and although his club have a 12-month extension clause, the 26-year-old has been identified as a potential cut-price target. , Bassey’s contract situation appears set for a drastic change in the near future as he confirmed he is discussing fresh terms and is eager to put pen to paper.

Also read Man Utd Confirm Total Cost to Hire Mauricio Pochettino

“We’re still negotiating,” Bassey explained. “We’re still talking and obviously it’s an amazing place to be. "I’ve settled in nicely and the manager has put a lot of faith and trust in me. So, it’s nice to be here and hopefully we will see what happens with the negotiations.

”Calvin Bassey may soon be off the table. | Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images The January transfer window is notoriously difficult to maneuver. Players are usually over-valued by clubs reluctant to make major changes midway through a season, meaning some targets can prove impossible to sign without breaking the bank and overpaying—something United have attempted to avoid under the guidance of INEOS.

Advertisement

It is for that reason that United are not going to be able to recruit someone like Luka Vušković or Alessandro Bastoni. These are elite players with sky-high price tags and United would struggle to sign them even at the peak of their powers, let alone during this ugly slump. Nottingham Forest’s Murillo is likely to prove too expensive and long-term target Jarrad Branthwaite of Everton is going to bring a similarly lofty valuation.

Cheaper players may have to be considered alongside loans.is an emerging star but, at 21 years old and with just 12 months of top-flight experience under his belt, may prove to be too much of a risk.. The 26-year-old, a permanent starter for the Stars and Stripes, is out of contract in the summer and could represent a real bargain.

The options are out there if United’s scouts look hard enough, but the biggest challenge could be convincing a player to join a crisis-laden club at its lowest low. United remain one of the world’s biggest clubs but have become increasingly reliant on that reputation and have found transfer battles far harder to win in recent years. Figuring out a solution could define this entire season.

Tom Gott is an associate editor for SI FC, having entered the world of soccer media in early 2018 following his graduation from Newcastle University. He specialises in all things Premier League, with a particular passion for academy soccer, and can usually be found rebuilding your favorite team on Football Manager.