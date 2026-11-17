Pochettino name-checked a Premier League title winner as one of his potential successors for the USMNT.

Pep Guardiola isn’t the only big name Mauricio Pochettino would consider for the USMNT job. | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images Mauricio Pochettino was so confident about the lofty standing he has given the role of being U.S. men’s national team manager that Pep Guardiola wasn’t the only marquee European coach he put forward for the position.

Apparently, Antonio Conte could even consider the role. Despite swiftly accepting the advances of Manchester United, Pochettino demonstrated how much he valued his status at the helm of the USMNT when heat his farewell press conference. It may have been “the most difficult decision” of his career to step away four months into a four-year contract, but anyone given the chance to take this opportunity should have a very easy thought process.

Also read Mauricio Pochettino’s Staff Leave USMNT Camp—Report

“Take it,” was Pochettino’s blunt response when asked about his advice for Guardiola, who has been billed as a top target for U.S. Soccer amid “It’s a perfect moment to arrive at the federation,” the outgoing coach insisted. “Everything is on the right path, in the right direction. Of course, take it. Of course, you are going to find really good players, good people—the players can fit his style.

”last appointed a superstar manager with a European track record, Jürgen Klinsmann burned so many bridges the federation had to build an entirely new project on that scorched Earth. Pochettino was the first non-American-born manager appointed by U.S. Soccer since 2016 and the proud Argentine is confident that he has set a template for another foreign candidate to follow. Even a figure like former Chelsea and Napoli boss Conte.

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“If Manchester United, or Real Madrid, or Barcelona is coming for the U.S. coach, if you start to think about that, if you are another coach—maybe Conte, someone else, you say, ‘Oh, this is a great opportunity. ’ , ‘Oh, Pochettino, from Chelsea he goes to the U.S.? And now to Manchester United.

’” Conte is unattached and had been one of the candidates put forward to rival Pochettino for the Manchester United job, with the club’s co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe the Italian’s leading advocate, perA serial title winner across the Premier League and Serie A, Conte would come with an even better reputation for success than Pochettino, plus the added benefit of managing Italy at the 2016 European Championship with such distinction—a penalty shootout defeat to Germany curtailed a bright run to the quarterfinals. However, Conte has shown no interest in returning to international management, instead openly pining after one of the big behemoths of the club game.

“There are many clubs that have somewhat lost sight of their history. I’d like to go to one of these clubs to dust off that history and make it shine once more,” he recently declared.

“Clubs where there’s pressure, where, ultimately, you know full well that you’re not going there just to take part, but to compete. ”GREY WHITEBLOOM Grey Whitebloom is an Associate Editor for SI FC. He has more than half a decade of experience in sports media across all its various guises, from the fast-paced demands of news articles and match reports to in-depth research required for features.

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Whitebloom graduated with a First Class Honours from University College London and found himself named on the Dean’s List—which, despite his initial fears, was a form of praise rather than a punishment. He specialises in the Premier League and Champions League, while also boasting an extensive track record of La Liga coverage.