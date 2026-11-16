Mauricio Pochettino’s Staff Leave USMNT Camp—Report

The Argentine will be missing key staff members on the touchline for Tuesday’s match against Haiti.

The U.S. men’s national team plays the second leg of the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals against Haiti on Tuesday, and Mauricio Pochettino will find himself without full support on the touchline at TQL Stadium.

In fact, Pochettino’s longtime assistant Jesús Pérez, longtime goalkeeping coach Toni Jiménez and team sports scientist Sebastiano Pochettino—the manager’s 31-year-old son—are already at Old Trafford, per reports fromThe Americans just need an aggregate win across both legs to advance to the Nations League Finals in March as well as secure an automatic spot in the 2027 Concacaf Gold Cup. Ahead by such a large margin already, U.S. Soccer permitted Pochettino’s assistants to depart early.

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Had Saturday’s scoreline been closer, the staff would have remained stateside. Pochettino had already pledged to stay throughout the USMNT’s Haiti matches, so as not to leave the team high and dry without a manager. He is set to begin his tenure at United on Wednesday, with a “ are ahead,” Pochettino said.

“After the game, they flew to to Manchester, and they are there in advance. That was the plan when we agreed terms with with Manchester United and with the national team. They are in advance. They are preparing because Wednesday when will arrive … it’s going to be nonstop, and then start with playing games.

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”Miguel D’Agostino will stay on the touchline with Pochettino. | John Dorton/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images Pochettino is anticipated to have his backroom staff at Old Trafford, a decision that forced United to shell out a reported $12 million to U.S. Soccer—$10 million for Pochettino himself, considering he hadWhile Pérez, Jiménez and Sebastiano get settled in with the Reds Devils, Pochettino has kept the other two staffers by his side for the remaining match with the USMNT: another longtime assistant Miguel D’Agostino and strength and conditioning coach Sílvia Tuyà Viñas.

Pérez has been Pochettino’s righthand man since 2010 at Espanyol, following the Argentine to each of Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, Paris Saint Germain and Chelsea prior to the USMNT. D’Agostino has been with Pochettino even longer, joining the manager in 2009 at Espanyol right as Pochettino took over.

Meanwhile, Jiménez arrived to Pochettino’s Espanyol staff in 2011. Sebastiano first joined his father’s backroom in 2016 at Tottenham Hotspur, likewise making the transfers to Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and the USMNT. Tuyà is the newest member of Pochettino’s core support staff, joining the USMNT in 2024 as the strength and conditioning coach. She made history as the first woman on the men’s national team’s coaching staff.

Now expected to follow Pochettino to England, she will make even more history, becoming the first woman on United’s coaching staff. Sophia Vesely is a writer, reporter and editor for SI FC, with an emphasis on North American coverage. Her experience comes from regional journalism as a former sports reporter for the Orlando Sentinel, Dallas Morning News and Seattle Times. Vesely graduated from Swarthmore College, where she played collegiate soccer as a wingback. She specializes in MLS, NWSL and NCAA soccer.