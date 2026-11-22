Leny Yoro received a red card in just seven minutes as Manchester United suffered a 4-0 defeat to Liverpool in Mauricio Pochettino's first competitive match as manager.

Mauricio Pochettino has begun his tenure as head coach of Manchester United with a historic defeat, watching his team fall 4-0 to rivals Liverpool at Anfield on the opening day of his command. The match served as a harsh introduction to the pressures of the role, marked by early defensive failures and a club struggling with severe on-field dysfunction. United now sit just one point off the bottom of the Premier League table, highlighting the urgent need for stabilization.

Record-Breaking Red Card Shock

The most immediate and damaging incident occurred within the first eight minutes of the contest. Leny Yoro became the fastest Manchester United player to receive a red card in a league match, sent off after just seven minutes and 23 seconds of play. This record-breaking dismissal left the visitors with ten men for the remainder of the game, providing Liverpool with a significant numerical advantage. The incident symbolized the early chaos that defined Pochettino's first game in charge.

Also read Mauricio Pochettino's Manchester United Face Liverpool Test

Defensive Errors and Selection Critique

The red card was a direct consequence of the defensive selection made by Pochettino, who started centre-half Matthijs de Ligt despite the player not having started a Premier League game in over a year. De Ligt appeared out of position when Ronald Araujo drove a long ball over the United defense. He watched the ball sail over his head, choosing not to engage, and instead waited for Yoro to cover the space. By the time Yoro reacted to clear the ball, it was too late, and the resulting error led directly to his dismissal.

Liverpool Dominance and Player Performance

Liverpool capitalized instantly on the numerical superiority, with their attacking players exposing the weakened United defense repeatedly. Teenage winger Rio Ngumoha was a standout performer for the home side, intimidating United defender Diogo Dalot and contributing to the team's dominance. The Reds controlled the tempo of the game, with Florian Wirtz beginning to express his creativity and the partnership of Bradley Barcola and Alexander Isak becoming increasingly formidable. The final 4-0 scoreline reflected the complete mismatch between the two sides on the day.

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Executive Anxiety and Historical Context

Off the pitch, the atmosphere was tense for Manchester United executives. Chief Executive Omar Berrada appeared visibly pale and uncomfortable in the stands, while Director of Football Jason Wilcox seemed to try to disappear into his coat. The defeat added to a grim statistical trend for the club, as this marked their worst result in a manager's first game in more than 100 years. United have won only one of their first 11 matches this season, a stark contrast to the 1973-74 campaign when they won three of their first 11 matches after dropping out of the top flight.

Relegation Fight and Future Challenges

The loss consolidates United's precarious position, placing them on the brink of the relegation zone for the first time in over 50 years. If the current form continues, the club could enter the bottom three in December, signaling a severe crisis. Pochettino faces a Herculean task to rescue a club described as a misused and diminished entity that has lost its sense of place in modern football. With the supporters singing chants calling for his dismissal and the defense in disarray, the new manager must find a way to halt the slide and restore competitiveness.