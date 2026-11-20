Manchester United manager Mauricio Pochettino held his first official press conference, discussing his tactics and history at Anfield ahead of the critical weekend match against Liverpool.

Mauricio Pochettino addressed the media for the first time as the permanent head coach of Manchester United, focusing immediately on the significant challenge of traveling to Anfield to face local rivals Liverpool. The Argentine manager, who is preparing his squad for the Sunday fixture, acknowledged the high stakes involved in this opening encounter under his tenure. Pochettino expressed his satisfaction with the team's preparation and his eagerness to implement his tactical vision on the biggest stages of English football.

Pochettino Tackles Anfield Record With Liverpool

Mauricio Pochettino did not shy away from the difficult subject of his past performance when managing against Liverpool at their home ground. The manager revealed that his only previous victory against the Reds at Anfield occurred during his early managerial career with Southampton in September 2013, a narrow 1-0 win. Since then, his spells managing Tottenham and Chelsea have resulted in no victories in this specific matchup, creating a notable statistical hurdle for the Manchester United boss.

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Pochettino indicated that reversing this trend is a primary motivation for the upcoming match. He emphasized that the historical context adds weight to the fixture but does not dictate the outcome. The Manchester United head coach stressed that his current squad possesses the quality and mindset required to disrupt the narrative and secure a positive result against their fierce rivals.

Stakeholder Reactions And Managerial Context

Mikel Arteta, the head coach of Arsenal, shared his sentiments regarding Pochettino's new role at Old Trafford. Arteta stated that he had recently spoken with the Manchester United manager, describing him as delighted, happy, and highly motivated by the prospects ahead. Arteta publicly wished Pochettino the best of luck in his new venture, highlighting the respect and camaraderie that exists among top-tier coaches in the Premier League.

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The appointment of Pochettino follows a long and turbulent period for Manchester United, which has seen 13 different managers appointed since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013. Historically, new appointments at the club have often started with a positive momentum, known as the new manager bounce. Of the previous 12 managerial changes, eight resulted in wins, two ended in draws, and only two managers, Louis van Gaal and Erik ten Hag, lost their very first game in charge.

Broader Football Landscape And Upcoming Draws

While attention remains fixed on the Manchester United vs. Liverpool fixture, the wider football calendar presented other critical developments. The England national team prepared for the Nations League quarter-final draw, which would determine their path to the final. By topping their group after beating Spain, England faced a selection of formidable opponents, including Belgium, the Netherlands, and Norway. Pochettino and other managers noted that while these teams are beatable, none of the potential ties should be considered easy.

Additional managerial movements occurred across the league, such as Crystal Palace completing the hiring of Bernardo Cueva as an assistant coach under Thomas Frank. This move brought back a familiar face from Frank's time at Brentford, where Cueva served as a set-piece specialist. Meanwhile, Arsenal faced a setback with Mikel Arteta confirming that Bukayo Saka would be sidelined for a further month due to a thigh injury sustained against Bayern Munich, leaving the club with a challenging schedule ahead.

Tactical Expectations For The Weekend Match

As the clock ticked down to Pochettino's first competitive game in charge, expectations were set for a tactical masterclass from Manchester United. The manager's ability to instill his philosophy quickly is being closely watched by fans and analysts alike. The trip to Liverpool represents more than just three points; it is a statement of intent from the new regime to compete at the highest level immediately.

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Pochettino's press conference concluded with a focus on the present moment rather than past failures or future uncertainties. He reiterated his belief in the squad's potential and his commitment to driving them forward. The football world now waits to see if the Manchester United manager can translate his pre-match confidence into a historic victory at Anfield, breaking his personal duck against the club.