Mauricio Pochettino officially begins his role as Manchester United manager, promising unity and success to fans after a dismal start to the season. He joins staff from his previous clubs to lead the team.

Mauricio Pochettino has issued a direct rallying cry to Manchester United supporters, assuring them that the upcoming campaign will be a 'special season' despite the club's struggles at the top of the table. The Argentine manager arrived in Manchester on Wednesday, immediately beginning his tenure with the Red Devils as they sit in 18th place in the Premier League.

Pochettino made his first public address to the fanbase via a video posted on the club's X account at 7.15 pm on Wednesday evening. He opened with a simple greeting, 'Hi Reds,' and expressed his anticipation for meeting the supporters, noting that he had heard many positive things about their dedication to the team.

Also read Pochettino Departs USMNT for Manchester United Role, Endorses Guardiola for National Team Job

The new head coach emphasized the importance of collaboration between the management, players, and supporters. 'I hope we bring all the happiness working together and connecting together,' he stated in the message, signaling a desire to rebuild the emotional bond that often sustains a football club through difficult periods.

Core Details of Pochettino's Arrival and Initial Meetings

Pochettino's arrival in England was marked by a tightly scheduled itinerary that began with his private jet landing in Manchester at 11.32 am on Wednesday. He traveled directly from northern Kentucky, where he had just concluded his final match in charge of the United States national team, a 2-0 victory over Haiti in Cincinnati.

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Upon touching down, the Argentine manager proceeded immediately to the Carrington training base. There, he embarked on a comprehensive tour of the facilities and held initial meetings with the first-team players and senior staff members. This rapid transition from international duty to Premier League responsibility underscored the urgency with which Manchester United has sought to stabilize their current situation.

The club officially welcomed Pochettino on their website, describing the appointment as the start of a 'dream role' for the manager. The announcement highlighted that he would be accompanied by a core group of loyal staff members who have worked with him throughout his career, ensuring a degree of familiarity and trust within the new management structure.

Stakeholder Positions and Competing Views on Leadership

A significant aspect of Pochettino's incoming leadership is the team of assistants he has brought from his previous tenures. The club confirmed that Jesus Perez, Miguel D'Agostino, Toni Jimenez, Alec Scott, and Sebastiano Pochettino have joined him. These individuals have previously supported him at Espanyol, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, Paris Saint-Germain, and Chelsea, creating a cohesive unit ready to implement his tactical philosophy.

Before departing the United States, Pochettino addressed the skepticism surrounding his appointment, particularly comments suggesting that Manchester United's identity was inherently tied to their rivals. When taunted by an interviewer that 'Manchester is blue, and will always be blue,' Pochettino firmly rejected the premise, telling the journalist to give him time, insisting that the perception would change under his guidance.

He also took a moment to bid farewell to his time with the USA national team, a role that concluded with the team reaching the semi-finals of the Nations League. In a poignant post, he referenced his growing appreciation for John Denver's 'Country Roads,' a song traditionally played at Old Trafford before kick-off, symbolizing his embrace of English football culture and the heritage of the club he now leads.

Pochettino's comments reflected a manager aware of the high expectations and pressures inherent in the position. He acknowledged the challenges faced by the US team, including the Gold Cup, and the excitement of the World Cup hosting, but framed his departure as a natural progression to a new challenge where he believes he can make an immediate impact.

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Real-World Impact and Immediate Next Steps for the Squad

The immediate context for Pochettino's start is the precarious position of Manchester United in the Premier League, with just one win from their opening ten games. His message to the fans was explicitly designed to counter the negativity surrounding the team's performance and to instill a sense of hope and unity among the supporter base.

He stated in his native Spanish that the message was about being united, mirroring the club's name. 'We all need to work together,' he explained, adding that he hoped to bring back the happy moments that the club deserves and to create the unity required for players to perform at their best on the pitch.

Looking ahead, the focus for Pochettino and his staff is to translate this message of unity into tangible results on the field. The manager's promise to 'get the results that we deserve' sets a clear benchmark for the coming months, as the club attempts to climb out of the bottom half of the table and reestablish itself as a contender.

The integration of the new staff and the alignment of player and manager expectations are critical steps in this process. With the official start of work completed and the initial introductions made, the next phase involves training sessions and tactical preparations that will test the manager's ability to turnaround the team's fortunes rapidly.

Pochettino's commitment to ending the dominance of Manchester City, which he hinted at in his final interview as US boss, adds another layer of narrative to his tenure. The manager's confidence suggests that he views this period of restructuring as the foundation for a long-term project aimed at restoring glory to the club.