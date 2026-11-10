Mauricio Pochettino Linked to Manchester United Job Amid USMNT Uncertainty

Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly linked to Old Trafford, a move that could leave the USMNT without its coach ahead of the 2030 World Cup.

Mauricio Pochettino, the head coach of the United States men's national team, is at the centre of a reported move to Manchester United. The 54-year-old had said in April that he wanted to return to the Premier League one day, and a path back to English top-flight football has now emerged at Old Trafford rather than at Tottenham Hotspur, his former club.

The reported opening at Old Trafford is linked to Michael Carrick, and the report suggests a provision in Pochettino's contract with U.S. Soccer could allow him to leave the federation abruptly to take over one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Also read USMNT’s Mauricio Pochettino favored to replace embattled Manchester United coach

Pochettino's Contract and the Route to Old Trafford

Pochettino's reported exit route depends on a clause in his U.S. Soccer contract that would allow him to leave the federation before his deal runs its course. The clause is the central detail behind the speculation about a move to Manchester United.

In April, Pochettino said that his human profile and coaching profile matched very well with the Premier League, its culture, its idea of the game, its idiosyncrasy and its philosophy. At that time, Tottenham Hotspur were in a tense relegation battle, and no move to north London was on the table.

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The report describes the Old Trafford opportunity as an incredible chance for Pochettino to return to club football. It also notes that the move would leave the USMNT without the coach who has guided the team since his arrival.

Pochettino Chose Loyalty to U.S. Soccer

Pochettino stayed with the USMNT after a tumultuous reign, signing a new contract and returning to work rather than walking away. That decision is the main reason the current speculation carries so much weight for the federation.

When he signed the new deal in August, Pochettino said that the federation's experience and knowledge would be brought to even more areas of U.S. Soccer. He pledged to help strengthen pathways for players, coaches and teams across the federation.

U.S. Soccer CEO and secretary general JT Batson said that Pochettino and his staff believe in the future of soccer in the United States. Batson added that the new project allows the federation to build on the progress of the USMNT and the momentum of U.S. Soccer.

USMNT Culture at Risk Before the 2030 World Cup

A departure would leave the USMNT without its coach at a moment when the team's identity is firmly established. The side's culture is the main asset that a new manager would have to preserve or rebuild.

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The USMNT played on the front foot at the 2026 World Cup, taking control of games, scoring early goals and pressing the visitors. The team also balanced pushing forward with digging in when opponents surged, and players showed passion for the full 90 minutes.

That display contrasted sharply with the team's showing at the 2024 Copa America, and the culture only grew stronger during the extended fall international break. Even with new players in the squad, the level of compete and intensity never wavered.

A new manager could change tactics, formations and standards in the locker room and on the pitch. The source argues that such a change could set the team back years, given how long it took Pochettino to bring the U.S. to its current level.

The Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals against Haiti, a two-legged tie scheduled for November, are the next immediate test for the squad. The players and staff must stay focused on that tie while the Old Trafford speculation develops.