Though U.S. mens soccer team can build on the foundation Mauricio Pochettino left behind, the truth is that the next coach will be starting from scratch.

During Mauricio Pochettino’s whirlwind final few days with the U.S. men’s soccer team, before he left to manage Manchester United, the American players voiced a similar refrain.

"I think we've started to build something really incredible here," captain Tyler Adams said. "The culture within U.S. soccer has changed for the better. ""He's just created a great base for this team," added midfielder Sebastian Berhalter. Whether Pochettino’s 26-month tenure as the Stars & Stripes superstar coach was a success or failure depends on who you ask.

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He won more World Cup games than any U.S. coach in history over the summer, but failed to get the U.S. any further than any of his predecessors. Under the Argentine, the 2026 tournament co-hosts’ aggressive, swashbuckling attack captured the imagination of mainstream Americans, creating millions of new fans. He also went 1-7 against European teams overall, including the 4-1 round 16 humiliation by Belgium — the country’s most lopsided World Cup knockout loss in nearly a century.

What’s certain is that Pochettino left the program better than he found it. The Americans had just been grouped, on home soil, at the 2024 Copa América. Players had become far too comfortable in their positions under Gregg Berhalter, who was fired midway through his sixth year at the helm. A few months after replacing Berhalter, Pochettino took a wrecking ball to the established hierarchy and started over.

For all the talk about continuity in the wake of Pochettino’s departure, the truth is that the next U.S. men’s coach will have his own ideas about everything. The training sessions will be different. So will the style and frequency of communication, the rules that govern the players around the team hotel, the tactics. The roster and lineups will change, too.

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Players who had won over Poch’s staff will be auditioning all over again, and that goes for those Poch maybe didn’t see in his future plans. Over the weekend, several Americans who weren’t invited to the two most recent U.S. camps scored in major European leagues, including Leeds United’s Brenden Aaronson and Atlético Madrid’s Johnny Cardoso. Pochettino’s biggest strengths are talent identification and his willingness to trust talented youngsters.

He walked away following six consecutive wins during which he handed out 15 debuts — eight of them to teenagers. In all, 31 players won their first cap under Pochettino, including World Cup goalscorers Berhalter and Alex Freeman.

There is no guarantee that the next U.S. coach will have the same deep commitment to blooding youth — though U.S. Soccer CEO JT Batson and COO Dan Helfrich, who are spearheading the search, are expected to favor candidates who have a proven track record of player development. The good news is that the way 17-year-old Cavan Sullivan, 18-year-old Julian Hall and the other kids have performed for the senior team since the World Cup makes them no-brainers for the USA’s next competitive games — starting with March's Concacaf Nations League semifinal against Mexico in Los Angeles.

A must-win match against the U.S. men’s fiercest rival in front of 70,000 mostly El Tri supporters is a tough way for a new coach to kick off his tenure. The Gold Cup follows three months after that; U.S. fans expect to win both regional titles. Qualifying games for the 2030 World Cup could begin as early as next fall.

The bad news is that coaches often lean on experienced players, to the detriment of youth, when the pressure to get results and save their job mounts. Aaronson and Cardoso aren't the only older players who stand to benefit. The veteran likes of Aidan Morris and Tanner Tessmann, both of whom were left off the 2026 World Cup roster, figure to eventually get a fresh look from the incoming administration. The questions are endless.

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Will Adams remain the captain? Probably, though we thought that before. Poch went with Tim Ream before handing the armband back to the 2022 World Cup skipper last month. Will Diego Kochen continue as the No. 1 keeper? The 20-year-old Barcelona prospect appeared to have won the starting job before Pochettino left. The new man and his goalkeeper coaches could easily prefer World Cup veterans Matt Freese or Matt Turner or MLS Goalkeeper of the Year frontrunner Brian Schwake. Or someone else.

Many were surprised when Pochettino settled on the previously uncapped Freese over Turner last year and rode him all the way through the Belgium debacle. Freese has logged just 45 post-World Cup minutes. Like many others, he just got a new lease on his national team life. The same might be true for Christian Pulisic.

Pochettino and the USA’s longtime headliner butted heads from the beginning, when Pulisic skipped Poch’s second match, a 2-0 exhibition loss in Mexico, and they seemed as distant as ever by the end. Could someone else coax out of the country’s best player? A wise guy might point out that Pulisic has four goals in three contests for club and country since Man United announced Pochettino’s hiring. He had just five in the 35 games before.

Surely that’s a coincidence, though the suspicion is that Pulisic isn’t overly dismayed about the idea of hearing a new voice with the U.S.Ideally, the next coach must walk a delicate line: Sticking with and advancing what worked under the previous regime, while quickly putting his own unique stamp on the group and making them better.

"I don't think someone's going to come in and completely change everything that we have going on here," Pulisic said. "There’s a lot of positives and, hopefully, he can help us steer us in the right direction. "Way-Too-Early Predictions For The UEFA Nations League QuarterfinalsPros And Cons Of Pep Guardiola: The Coach USA Fans Want, But One They Need? What Does USA's Next Coach Need To Do?

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