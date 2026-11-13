Mauricio Pochettino Confirmed at Man United with £10m US Soccer Buyout for Haiti Fixtures

Mauricio Pochettino departs US Soccer to join Manchester United after emotional press conference. He cites personal reasons and new career opportunity as key factors in his departure.

Manchester United have officially confirmed Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager, ending the Argentine coach's tenure with the United States men's national team. US Soccer agreed to a £10 million buyout to release Pochettino and his staff immediately, a sum that federation CEO JT Batson confirmed will be reinvested into the national program's goals. This financial arrangement allows Pochettino to fulfill his remaining contractual obligations by leading the USMNT in their upcoming two-legged Concacaf Nations League quarter-final against Haiti.

The emotional press conference marked the first public confirmation of Pochettino's move to Old Trafford, succeeding Michael Carrick after Carrick's recent sacking. Pochettino broke down in tears multiple times while addressing the media, describing the decision as one of the most difficult of his career. He emphasized that before being professionals, he and his staff are people who value the deep emotional bonds formed with the players and the federation over the past two years.

Also read Manchester United sack Michael Carrick after ten games, appoint Mauricio Pochettino as new manager

JT Batson, the CEO and Secretary General of US Soccer, praised the incredible dedication shown by Pochettino and his entire staff. Batson noted that the coach built a positive culture within the team and that their relationship remains strong despite the sudden professional transition. Cindy Parlow Cone, US Soccer president, also expressed her gratitude, stating she would miss Pochettino and highlighting the unbelievable work done with the Men's and Boys programs since his arrival.

Pochettino clarified that he initially resisted the idea of leaving early, citing his commitment to the players. He explained that transparency was key, as he waited until the agreement with Manchester United was positive before informing the squad. The talks intensified on Sunday afternoon, and the decision to allow him to stay for the Haiti matches was a mutual agreement between US Soccer, Manchester United, and the coach himself. He thanked the players for their understanding and professionalism during this rapid timeline.

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The upcoming fixtures present a unique logistical challenge, with the first leg in Miami tomorrow at 16.30 EST and the return game in Cincinnati next Tuesday at 19.00 EST. Haiti has been unable to play in their own country since 2021 due to severe gang violence and political instability, making both matches effectively home games for the Americans. Pochettino stressed that his focus is now entirely on these matches, viewing them as a necessary conclusion to his USMNT chapter and a way to honor the trust built with the team.

Reflecting on his legacy, Pochettino insisted he is not arrogant and does not seek to have his picture in the national training center. He believes his impact lies in the human connections and the standards raised within the federation. He acknowledged the losses to Belgium and Portugal before the World Cup but highlighted the four recent victories as evidence of a brave and consistent young squad. He remains committed to seeing this program through to the end of the current camp.

When pressed on why he signed a new contract before leaving, Pochettino explained that the offer to manage Manchester United was too significant to ignore. He stated that no coach expects such an opportunity so quickly, especially one involving a side like United. He clarified that his contract extension was always a commitment to the federation, designed to provide stability even if things changed. He thanked the donors and fans for their passionate support, ensuring their friendship remains forever.

Pochettino admitted he will have time next week to discuss his future plans and squad requirements at Manchester United. For now, he ruled out talking about the next step, insisting it is not the appropriate moment. He believes football moves quickly and that the team must move forward with consistency and positivity. The transition has been handled with care, respecting all parties involved in this complex professional shift.

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The appointment brings Pochettino back to the Premier League, where he will face immediate pressure to fix what Gary Neville described as the worst back four in the league. Meanwhile, Bruno Fernandes has snubbed a second new contract offer, leaving Pochettino with early headaches as he arrives. The former PSG and Chelsea boss must now manage these off-field distractions while focusing on the critical Haiti ties. His first challenge at Old Trafford will be to stabilize a team that has struggled for results under previous leadership.

As the press conference concluded, Pochettino saluted the media and reiterated his honor in being part of the US soccer family. He described the players as amazing individuals who handled the situation with maturity and grace. He emphasized that the bond created during the World Cup period remains strong and that the memories shared will endure. The Argentine coach is now poised to take on one of the biggest jobs in world football, carrying the lessons and emotional weight of his USMNT tenure with him to England.