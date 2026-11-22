Liverpool dominated Manchester United under Mauricio Pochettino with a 3-0 victory at Anfield. Goals from Florian Wirtz and Rio Ngumoha sealed a comprehensive win for the Reds.

Liverpool crushed Manchester United with a commanding 3-0 victory at Anfield, marking a humiliating debut for Mauricio Pochettino as the new manager of the Red Devils. The result underscores a significant gulf in class and form between the two historic rivals, with Liverpool asserting total control from the first whistle. The defeat leaves Manchester United in a precarious position as they search for identity under their new boss.

Florian Wirtz was the standout performer, delivering a sublime flicked finish that many described as his best goal in a Liverpool shirt. The German midfielder capitalised on brilliant work down the left flank by Rio Ngumoha to open the scoring early in the match. This strike not only put Liverpool in dreamland but also set a relentless tone for the rest of the encounter against a rattled United defense.

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The second half saw Liverpool maintain their intense pressure despite a brief tactical adjustment from Pochettino. The Argentine manager attempted to salvage the game by bringing on Joshua Zirkzee for Matheus Cunha, but the substitution came too late to shift the momentum. Liverpool continued to create high-quality chances, with Dominik Szoboszlai testing the goalkeeper with powerful shots from distance that required excellent saves from Senne Lammens.

The momentum shifted decisively in the 66th minute when Rio Ngumoha scored the third goal to seal the victory. Bradley Barcola provided a sensational assist, bursting down the right with an incredible touch and placing the ball perfectly for Ngumoha to finish. This moment highlighted the attacking fluidity of the Liverpool side, which seemed far more cohesive and dangerous than the disjointed United defense.

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Manchester United struggled to find any foothold in the match, with their defense repeatedly failing to cope with Liverpool's attacking width and speed. Bradley Barcola missed several clear-cut opportunities, including a panic-induced miss when he was through on goal with no defenders around him. Instead of scoring, Barcola attempted to go around the goalkeeper, resulting in a goal kick and visible frustration.

The frustration was evident as Liverpool's attacks grew more frequent, leaving the United defense exposed and the Kop chanting 'going down' after the third goal was scored. The atmosphere at Anfield shifted from nerves to celebration as the home crowd enjoyed a comprehensive victory over their rivals, highlighting the stark contrast in confidence and tactical preparation between the two teams.