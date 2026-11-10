Mauricio Pochettino Emerges as Manchester United Managerial Candidate

Mauricio Pochettino is the bookies' favourite to replace Michael Carrick at Manchester United, with his Tottenham record and USA World Cup work drawing attention.

Mauricio Pochettino is the bookies' favourite to become the next manager of Manchester United, should the club decide to dismiss Michael Carrick. The 54-year-old Argentine, who currently manages the United States national team, would reportedly relish the challenge of leading one of the biggest clubs in world football. His reputation for building a harmonious team culture has made him a frequent name in the debate over the next head coach at Old Trafford.

The United States manager, who would cost around £7.5million to release, has openly admitted he wants to lead Manchester United in the future. The prospect comes at a time when the club is looking for a steadying figure, and Pochettino's record of creating a positive environment around his squads is central to the argument in his favour.

Also read USMNT’s Mauricio Pochettino favored to replace embattled Manchester United coach

Pochettino's Team Culture and Off-Field Approach

Pochettino believes a harmonious culture off the pitch directly improves performances on it, and he has put that belief into practice at several clubs. During his ill-fated spell at Chelsea, he hosted an Argentinian-style barbecue for approximately 130 people, including his players and their families, under a marquee set up in the first-team car park at the Cobham training ground.

After one press conference, Pochettino returned to the room where journalists were still working and placed a large plate of sausages and steaks on the desk. He insisted this was not bribery aimed at securing better coverage of him, simply saying he thought the reporters might like to join. Those close to him describe the same warmth in his daily work, with a strong emphasis on keeping the mood good across the squad.

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Pochettino also kept a big box of lemons in his office, reckoning they harnessed 'energia universal'. The detail reflects a leader who places value on atmosphere as much as tactics, and it is the quality that Manchester United supporters would hope to see restored after a difficult period at the club.

Stakeholder Views on Pochettino's Demanding Style

Pochettino is known as a manager who does not suffer fools and is quick to demand standards from his players. At the World Cup, he criticised the intervention of FIFA and President Trump in suspending Folarin Balogun's ban, which made the striker available for a knockout clash with Belgium.

Pochettino said he felt disappointed with too many people, citing politics, manipulation, and talk about ethics and integrity. He added that when considering the history of the game, he was disappointed in a personal way. His comments made clear that he views such decisions as a threat to the integrity of football.

At Tottenham Hotspur, Pochettino exiled Younes Kaboul, Etienne Capoue and Paulinho to a 'bomb squad' and gave chances to Harry Kane. That decision marked the start of his success at the club. At the USA team, he worked to change the holiday camp feel and stopped Christian Pulisic, once of Chelsea, from attempting to skip key games after a long season for AC Milan.

Pochettino has also shown he can manage upwards. He built a productive working relationship with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy, and he credited open dialogue as the key to that partnership, which produced a runners-up finish in the Premier League and a run to the Champions League final. 'I speak to him a lot, we talk a lot, we have very good communication,' Pochettino said in 2018. 'That means sometimes we agree and sometimes we don't agree.'

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Ferguson Meeting and the Mourinho Appointment

Pochettino met Sir Alex Ferguson in 2016 at Scott's in Mayfair, and Manchester United appointed Jose Mourinho that summer. The meeting took place towards the end of Louis van Gaal's troubled reign at Old Trafford, and Tottenham were not concerned by it because of Pochettino's cordial relationship with Levy.

After the restaurant meeting, Pochettino returned to Spurs training. He was again touted as a contender for the Manchester United job when Mourinho was dismissed two years later. Levy sacked Pochettino in 2019, but Pochettino has remained respectful and has since praised Levy's impact at the club.

What a Manchester United Appointment Could Mean

A Pochettino appointment would bring a manager with a proven record of building teams, managing upwards, and getting the most from players the club already has. The approach he used at Tottenham, where he works with the tools he has and makes players better, is the kind of structure Manchester United are seeking.

Pochettino's assistant of many years, Jesus Perez, was present for a moment that illustrated the speculation. Towards the end of an interview at the Ritz-Carlton in Laguna Niguel, overlooking the Pacific Ocean 50 miles south of Los Angeles, Pochettino turned to Perez and said 'One day, your dream comes true... you go to Manchester United!' Perez responded with a smile: 'United should have got you.' Pochettino then chuckled 'Future! Future!', clarifying that Perez, while living in London, would often visit Manchester on days off to visit the National Football Museum.

For now, the decision rests with Manchester United, and any move would depend on whether the club dismisses Michael Carrick. Pochettino's known demands, his focus on culture, and his past relationships with powerful figures in English football will all be central to the club's assessment of him as a candidate.