Manchester United organized a private jet to bring Mauricio Pochettino directly from the US national team duty to Carrington for his first day as manager.

Manchester United has arranged for Mauricio Pochettino to fly directly to England in the early hours of Wednesday morning, immediately following his duties with the US national team. The 54-year-old manager will conclude his final match in charge against Haiti in Cincinnati, which kicks off at midnight UK time on Tuesday, before boarding the pre-organized flight to Manchester. This logistical安排 ensures Pochettino can rest upon landing, allowing him to proceed straight to the Carrington training facility to begin his new role without delay. He will be accompanied by first-team coach Miguel D'Agostino, strength and conditioning coach Silvia Tuya, and analyst Alec Scott.

Coaching Staff Pre-Departure Strategy

Pochettino's trusted backroom staff have already made a headstart on preparations for his debut as Manchester United manager. Three additional members of his team-assistant coach Jesus Perez, goalkeeper coach Toni Jimenez, and fitness coach Sebastiano Pochettino, the manager's son-were permitted to travel to Manchester over the weekend. Their departure was authorized after the US secured a commanding 6-0 victory over Haiti in Miami during the first leg of their playoff series. This advance presence allows the coaching group to begin setting up tactical frameworks and training routines before the rest of the squad arrives.

Also read Pochettino Leaves USMNT for Manchester United as Pulisic Scores Twice in 6-0 Win Over Haiti

Challenges Ahead at Anfield

Pochettino faces an immediate and high-stakes challenge when he takes charge of his first match for Manchester United against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday. This fixture is one of the most significant in the English football calendar, but the context is particularly pressurized given the club's current standing. United are currently languishing in the relegation zone, a situation that demands an immediate turnaround in performance and results. The manager is expected to speak with club media and conduct his pre-match press conference on Friday lunchtime before addressing the team.

Pre-Season Logistics and Agreements

Speaking ahead of the second leg against Haiti at the TQL Stadium, Pochettino confirmed the coordinated efforts of his coaching group. He stated, I am with Miguel, Sylvia and Alec and after they are going to join me in Manchester. The next question is where are Jesus, Toni and Sebastiano? They are ahead. After the game in Miami, they flew to Manchester and they are there in advance. This was the plan when we agreed terms with Manchester United and with the US national team. Pochettino emphasized that the staff are preparing everything in advance to handle the non-stop schedule that begins upon their arrival on Wednesday.

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Transfer Control and Club Dynamics

Reports indicate that a key factor in Pochettino's acceptance of the Manchester United job was the assurance of control over transfer operations. It is understood that he has been told he holds significant authority in this area, which has been a point of contention in previous eras at the club. This level of autonomy is seen as crucial for his ability to reshape the squad to compete with top-tier rivals. The club's hierarchy, including Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Jason Wilcox, has reportedly agreed to this structure, signaling a new era of accountability and decisive leadership.

Immediate Future for the Manager

The immediate priority for Pochettino is to integrate with the players as they begin reporting back from international duty. The private jet arrangement was designed to maximize his rest time, ensuring he is physically and mentally prepared for the intense work required at Carrington. With the coaching staff already in place and the travel logistics resolved, the focus now shifts entirely to the upcoming clash with Liverpool. The manager's ability to stabilize the team and instill his tactical philosophy will be tested immediately in what promises to be a pivotal week for Manchester United's season and future direction.