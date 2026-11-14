Mauricio Pochettino appointed Manchester United manager to replace Michael Carrick

Mauricio Pochettino has been appointed as the new manager of Manchester United to replace interim boss Michael Carrick, bringing his experience from PSG, Chelsea, and the US national team.

Mauricio Pochettino has been appointed as the new manager of Manchester United, ending the interim tenure of Michael Carrick and bringing a high-profile figure to Old Trafford. The decision marks a significant shift in leadership for the English club, which has been searching for a permanent solution following the departure of previous managerial staff. Carrick, who served as the caretaker manager, guided the team during a transitional period that required stability and immediate tactical adjustments.

Pochettino brings elite managerial experience

Mauricio Pochettino arrives at Manchester United with a resume that includes leading some of Europe's most complex and high-pressure football organizations. His career highlights include successful spells at Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain, where he developed strong tactical identities. He also managed Chelsea, a club known for its intense scrutiny and demanding fan base, demonstrating an ability to handle immense public pressure.

Also read Manchester United fires Michael Carrick as head coach, lines up US coach Mauricio Pochettino

Most recently, Pochettino served as the head coach of the United States national team during the World Cup. This role required him to manage a diverse squad and navigate complex administrative landscapes, including interactions with presidential figures. His time in Washington DC and on the international stage has equipped him with the diplomatic skills necessary to handle the unique political environment surrounding Manchester United.

Replacing Carrick after a difficult interim period

Michael Carrick stepped into the managerial void on an interim basis after the club sought a more permanent direction. During his short stint, Carrick demonstrated a work ethic that involved driving to training facilities for extended periods when travel options were limited. However, the club's hierarchy determined that a more robust and experienced leader was needed to implement long-term changes.

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The appointment of Pochettino signals a desire to move away from the internal promotions that have characterized recent interim periods. Carrick's leadership style, while respected for its loyalty and dedication, was viewed as insufficient for the level of conflict and change required at this stage. The club sought a "big bull" who could enforce standards and drive aggressive tactical evolution across the squad.

Navigating club politics and recruitment overhaul

A key factor in Pochettino's hiring is his anticipated authority over transfer activities, a area where the club has faced significant criticism. Jason Wilcox, the director of football, and the broader recruitment team have been linked to the poor performance that led to previous managerial exits. Pochettino is expected to have substantial influence over signing decisions, addressing a major point of contention from his previous roles.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the club's co-owner, and Omar Berrada, the chief executive, are expected to work closely with Pochettino on this new structure. The appointment reflects a strategic move to align the technical director and the manager in a more cohesive power dynamic. This shift aims to prevent the kind of disjointed decision-making that plagued the previous regime and contributed to the team's struggles.

Addressing tactical flaws and squad culture

One of the primary challenges for Pochettino is transforming the playing style of the current squad. Under Carrick, the team recorded embarrassing statistics related to work rate and physical output. Pochettino's preferred methodology relies heavily on high-intensity running and pressing, which requires a significant overhaul of the existing player mindsets and fitness levels.

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The manager must also deal with a locker room filled with high-profile egos and established stars. His experience at Paris Saint-Germain, where he managed a vast collection of footballing talents, provides a relevant template for this task. He is expected to enforce discipline and accountability, moving away from the culture of leniency that characterized the interim period.

Historical context and future expectations

The relationship between Pochettino and Manchester United has deep roots, dating back to a friendly match on February 23, 2000, at the old Wembley Stadium. That game, an England zero-zero draw against Argentina, featured a young Pochettino and a seasoned Jason Wilcox sharing the pitch for the only time in their playing careers. This historical trivia underscores the long-term connections between the individuals involved in the club's modern structure.

While some observers view the appointment as late, others argue it is perfectly timed given the club's current crisis. Pochettino has already demonstrated the ability to manage chaos, from the boardroom interventions at Tottenham to the political pressures of the US national team job. His arrival at Manchester United is seen as a direct response to the need for a leader who can withstand and navigate the institution's unique brand of turmoil.

The decision to leave the US national team team was reportedly difficult for Pochettino, evidenced by his emotional farewell. However, the scale of the challenge at Manchester United appears to be the motivating factor. He is expected to bring a blend of diplomatic tact and uncompromising authority, qualities that the club believes are essential for its future success in the Premier League and European competitions.