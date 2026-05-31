Maura Higgins Walks in Sports Illustrated Runway Show Amid Rising US Career

Maura Higgins fulfilled a career dream by modeling in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit show in Miami. The former Love Island star, who is also set for Dancing With The Stars, shared behind-the-scenes photos and expressed her excitement. This appearance highlights her successful transatlantic pivot, which includes hosting roles, a Golden Globes appearance, and a major talent agency contract, all building on her post-Love Island fame.

Maura Higgins , the 35-year-old former Love Island star, has cemented her growing status as a transatlantic celebrity by walking in the Sports Illustrated runway show during Miami Swim Week .

She described the experience as a dream come true, posting a series of stunning behind-the-scenes images to Instagram. In the photos, she showcased her figure in multiple striking outfits, including a skimpy red swimsuit, a tiny pink bikini with a blue sarong, and a beige two-piece paired with a fringed gold skirt. For the afterparty, she made a bold statement in a sheer red dress worn braless.

Her participation in the high-profile event follows a successful stint on The US Traitors earlier this year and a confirmed spot on the upcoming season of Dancing With The Stars this autumn. Since her 2019 appearance on Love Island UK, where she finished fourth, Higgins has built one of the most impressive post-villa careers.

She has transitioned from influencer and fashion deals to become a prominent television personality in the United States, hosting Love Island USA: Aftersun and appearing on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! UK. Her strategic moves include signing with the US-focused PR agency Align and the major talent firm Creative Artists Agency (CAA), which represents stars like Lady Gaga.

Her red-carpet appearance at the Golden Globes earlier this year, where she mingled with A-listers and even posed for a photo with Snoop Dogg, signified her arrival in Hollywood circles. Despite recent news that she stepped down from her hosting role on Love Island USA: Aftersun due to scheduling conflicts, her trajectory suggests a focused push to establish herself as a major entertainment figure in America, with bookmakers even giving her 2/1 odds on landing a major Hollywood movie role





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Maura Higgins Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Love Island Dancing With The Stars The Traitors US Golden Globes Celebrity Career Miami Swim Week

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