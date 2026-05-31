Maura Higgins Walks in Sports Illustrated Runway, Cementing US Career Ascent

Maura Higgins, the former Love Island star, walked in the Sports Illustrated runway show during Miami Swim Week, sharing images of her looks and calling it a dream realized. This high-profile appearance caps a series of strategic moves in the United States, including roles on The Traitors US, the upcoming Dancing With The Stars, and high-profile industry signings, marking her successful transition from UK reality TV contestant to an emerging American media personality.

Maura Higgins , the former Love Island star, has cemented her growing transatlantic career by walking in the Sports Illustrated runway show during Miami Swim Week.

The 35-year-old reality television personality shared a series of sizzling behind-the-scenes photographs from the event on her Instagram, captioning the post with her excitement that her 'vision board had become reality.

' She showcased several striking outfits, including a skimpy red swimsuit, a tiny pink bikini with a blue sarong, and a beige two-piece paired with a fringed gold skirt. For the afterparty, she made a bold statement in a sheer red dress worn braless. This appearance follows a string of high-profile engagements in the United States that have significantly raised her profile stateside.

Her participation in the U.S. version of The Traitors earlier this year was a major highlight, and she is now confirmed to appear on the upcoming season of Dancing With The Stars this autumn. Higgins' journey from Love Island UK contestant to an in-demand media personality in America has been swift and strategic. After her explosive fourth-place finish on the 2019 season of Love Island UK alongside Curtis Pritchard, she leveraged her fame into numerous presenting and reality TV roles.

She first appeared onscreen in the UK with Dancing on Ice in 2020 before pivoting to focus on influencer and fashion deals. Her ambition to crack the American market became clear in 2023 when she crossed the Atlantic. She quickly became a social media presenter for Love Island USA and its spin-offs, including Love Island Games, and later hosted the aftershow, Love Island: Aftersun.

Her appearance on The Traitors US further introduced her to a broad U.S. audience and demonstrated her on-screen appeal in a competitive reality format. Industry moves suggest serious long-term plans; she signed with the U.S.-focused public relations agency Align to manage her growing American work and has also joined the prestigious Creative Artists Agency (CAA), whose client roster includes global stars like Lady Gaga.

The invitation to walk in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit show is a significant cultural milestone, aligning her with a long history of models and celebrities associated with the brand. Higgins explicitly cited inspiration from Baywatch's iconic stars, evoking the glamorous, confident aesthetic of the 1990s. Her path now mirrors that of other successful British exports who have parlayed reality TV fame into sustained U.S. careers, with her close friend Molly-Mae Hague being a frequently cited comparison.

While she recently stepped down from her hosting role on Love Island USA's Aftersun due to scheduling conflicts-a decision attributed to her expanding commitments-her momentum shows no sign of slowing. Her presence at the Golden Globes earlier this year, where she mingled with A-list actors and even posed for a photo with Snoop Dogg, symbolized her acceptance into the Hollywood orbit.

With odds being offered on her landing a major Hollywood movie role, Maura Higgins has successfully transitioned from a villa contestant to a recognized figure in the American entertainment industry, with the Sports Illustrated runway marking another triumphant step in her deliberate and high-profile ascent





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