Maura Higgins Turns Heads at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Party in Miami

Love Island star Maura Higgins, 35, dazzled at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit beach club party in Miami, wearing a white racerback maxi dress without a bra. She continues her quest to crack Hollywood with recent roles in Love Island USA and The Traitors US.

Maura Higgins made a stunning appearance at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Beach Club party in Miami on Friday, turning heads in a white racerback maxi dress that she wore without a bra.

The 35-year-old Love Island star, who has been actively pursuing a career in Hollywood, accessorized her look with chunky gold jewelry and black sunglasses, exuding confidence as she posed for the cameras. The event was a glamorous affair, and Maura seemed in high spirits, enjoying the attention and mingling with other attendees.

Since her breakout on the ITV2 dating show Love Island in 2019, Maura has carved out one of the most successful post-show careers, rivaled only by her close friend Molly-Mae Hague. Known for her fiery arguments, witty one-liners, and no-nonsense attitude, she quickly became a fan favorite. After the show, she capitalized on her fame with lucrative clothing and makeup deals, but soon set her sights on television.

She participated in Dancing on Ice in 2020, which kickstarted her TV career, and later took on roles as a social media presenter for Love Island USA and Love Island Games. In 2024, she became the host of Love Island: Aftersun. Maura's ambitions have always been international.

She moved to the United States to expand her career, signing with the public relations agency Align, which specializes in growing US-based careers, and later with the major talent agency Creative Artists Agency, whose clients include Lady Gaga. Her efforts paid off when she was invited to the prestigious Golden Globes in Los Angeles earlier this year, where she mingled with A-listers like Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Emma Stone, and even posed for a photo with Snoop Dogg.

She also appeared on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! and recently joined the cast of The Traitors US, which is currently airing and will be available in the UK later this year. Maura finished in fourth place on Love Island UK season five alongside ex-boyfriend Curtis Pritchard. Despite her busy schedule, Maura remains connected to the Love Island franchise.

Although she was replaced as host of Love Island USA's Aftersun in June due to scheduling conflicts, she quickly returned to host Love Island Games' Aftersun. She is now focused on winning the $250,000 prize for her chosen charity in The Traitors US. With her undeniable charisma and strategic career moves, Maura continues to solidify her status as a reality TV star turned Hollywood hopeful, proving that her journey is far from over





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