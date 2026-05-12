Maura Higgins Sizzles at Cannes Film Festival Opening Ceremony, Ready for US Takeover

Maura Higgins dazzled at the 79th Cannes Film Festival opening ceremony, showcasing her fashion sense and confidence while representing L'Oreal Paris. Her star-studded red carpet appearances and social media influence have catapulted her into the international spotlight, making her a rising star in Hollywood.

Maura Higgins looked stunning at the 79th Cannes Film Festival opening ceremony on Tuesday night, stepping out in a black strapless gown while rubbing shoulders with Hollywood A-listers like Demi Moore and Heidi Klum.

She also shared snapshots of her luxurious, private jet flight to France. It's been a busy year for the Irish Love Island star, who has gained popularity on US social media platforms and is set to participate in Dancing With The Stars for the US version of Strictly Come Dancing. Her impact on beauty brands and film is also being considered





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Maura Higgins' glamorous Cannes arrival and US takeoverIrish Love Island star Maura Higgins documented her private jet flight to Cannes, the latest stop in her global quest for stardom. She represented L'Oreal Paris at the Film Festival and showed off her Chanel makeup bag. Maura's incredible first half of the year includes US participation on Dancing With The Stars, which could yield a £5 million blow.

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