Maura Higgins Shines at Miami Swim Week Amidst Evolving US Entertainment Career

Maura Higgins, the Love Island star, made a splash at Miami Swim Week by modeling multiple daring swimwear looks, including a tiny pink bikini and a sheer red dress for the afterparty. This appearance comes as she strategically expands her career in the United States, having recently participated in The Traitors US and secured a role on Dancing With The Stars. Her trajectory includes hosting gigs for Love Island USA spin-offs, a Golden Globes invitation, and signing with a top-tier US talent agency, all while navigating scheduling changes and cementing her status as a transatlantic media personality.

Maura Higgins , the fiery personality who first captured UK audiences on Love Island , has successfully transitioned into a prominent figure in the American entertainment landscape.

Her recent standout appearances at Miami Swim Week underscore this evolution, where she commanded the runway in a series of bold, figure-flaunting ensembles. On Saturday, she modeled a minuscule pink bikini paired with a blue sarong, later showcasing her physique in a beige two-piece complemented by a fringed gold skirt.

Her impact was not confined to the catwalk; for the afterparty, she made a striking statement by going braless beneath a sheer red dress, ensuring she remained the focal point of the high-profile event. This fashion showcase is a natural extension of her growing influence, blending her reality TV notoriety with a calculated push into the lucrative US fashion and influencer markets.

Higgins' American career has been methodically built over the past few years, moving beyond her initial reality TV fame. Following her explosive exit from the 2019 series of Love Island UK, she capitalized on her popularity with lucrative brand deals before strategically pivoting to television presenting and competition shows. Her work includes a memorable, fiery stint on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! and a role as a social media presenter for Love Island USA.

Her big break in the US came with her participation in the acclaimed reality series The Traitors US, where her sharp wit and strategic gameplay earned her significant attention and positive reviews. This performance directly contributed to her securing an invitation to the prestigious Golden Globes earlier this year, where she held her own among A-list Hollywood talent and even interacted with icons like Snoop Dogg. The professional momentum continues with several high-profile commitments.

She is slated to compete on the upcoming season of Dancing With The Stars, a major network franchise that offers unparalleled mainstream exposure. To support her burgeoning US career, she has enlisted the services of Align PR, a agency specializing in American market growth, and signed with the legendary Creative Artists Agency (CAA), whose client roster includes global superstars.

While she recently stepped down from her hosting role on Love Island USA: Aftersun due to scheduling conflicts, she swiftly retained a connection to the franchise as the host of Love Island Games: Aftersun. This combination of fashion week visibility, participation in prime-time entertainment behemoths, and top-tier representation highlights Maura Higgins' deliberate and successful campaign to establish herself as a durable, cross-continental media personality





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Maura Higgins Love Island Miami Swim Week The Traitors US Dancing With The Stars US Career Reality TV Fashion Golden Globes CAA

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Maura Higgins Eyes DWTS Glory, Partners with WingstopMaura Higgins shares her hopes for Dancing With the Stars, addresses partner speculation, and launches a Wingstop rewards collaboration.

Read more »

Maura Higgins Turns Heads at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Party in MiamiLove Island star Maura Higgins, 35, dazzled at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit beach club party in Miami, wearing a white racerback maxi dress without a bra. She continues her quest to crack Hollywood with recent roles in Love Island USA and The Traitors US.

Read more »

Maura Higgins dazzles at Miami Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Dinner and accelerates US entertainment careerFormer Love Island star Maura Higgins impressed in Miami with a black and white outfit at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Dinner, while her recent TV appearances, agency signings and Golden Globes appearance signal a rapid expansion of her presence in the United States entertainment industry.

Read more »

Maura Higgins Dazzles at Miami Swim Week with Bold Ensembles and American Career PushLove Island star Maura Higgins commands attention at Miami Swim Week with daring runway looks and reveals her strategic move to conquer Hollywood, including a new role on Dancing With The Stars and representation by top US talent agency CAA.

Read more »