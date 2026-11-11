Maura Higgins Secures DWTS Semi‑Final Spot Despite Rib Injury

Irish TV star Maura Higgins battled a painful rib injury to win a spot in the Dancing With The Stars semi‑final, earning high scores from judges amid tough rehearsals.

Irish television personality Maura Higgins, 35, has earned a place in the Dancing With The Stars semi‑final after overcoming a painful rib injury during rehearsals this week. The semi‑final spot comes after a strong performance in two routines, scoring 27 and 29 points from the judging panel.

Rib Injury During Rehearsals

While practicing the Argentine tango to Sisqó's 'The Thong Song,' Higgins suffered discomfort in her rib area. In a video released before the broadcast, she was seen crying and holding her rib, later describing the pain as a popping sound when she was lifted by her partner Mark Ballas. A medical professional was called to the set, and an X‑ray was suggested to assess the injury.

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Despite the setback, Higgins persisted with the routine. She performed in a black sheer bodysuit featuring lace detailing, and her hair was styled in a sleek up‑do. The judges praised the look, with Bruno Tonioli describing the routine as 'expensive and high class' and awarding her nine points.

Judge Reactions and Performance Scores

Judge Bruno Tonioli stated, 'The routine looked expensive and high class, her style is sensual and elegant,' before giving a high score. Carrie‑Ann Inaba called Higgins a 'graceful warrior,' noting her effort despite injury. Derek Hough described the routine as 'sultry, seductive and slinky,' complimenting her leg lines and lunges. Higgins and Ballas received a total of 27 points for the tango.

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Their second routine, a Cha‑Cha to Sheryl Crow's 'All I Wanna Do,' earned an additional two points from the judges, bringing the pair's score to 29. The score placed them fourth on the leaderboard, securing a spot in the semi‑finals.

Impact on the Competition and Future Steps

Higgins' injury did not derail their standing, as the duo narrowly avoided elimination after last week's bottom placement. The votes delivered a fourth‑place finish, allowing them to move forward in the competition. In an interview with host Julianne Hough in the skybox, Higgins said she felt "so much better" following treatment and that she was ready for the semi‑final round scheduled for next week.

Looking ahead, the pair will continue to refine their routines for the semi‑finals. The judges have indicated that each subsequent performance will be evaluated on choreography difficulty, artistic expression, and execution. Higgins and Ballas are preparing to perform more demanding dance styles, with a focus on maintaining technique while managing the rib injury.