Maura Higgins Reveals Struggles During Dancing With the Stars Week 8

Reality TV star Maura Higgins opens up about her physical and emotional challenges during Dancing With the Stars week 8, revealing how she coped with illness and self-doubt while competing alongside partner Mark Ballas.

Maura Higgins recently shared a candid account of her difficult experience on Dancing With the Stars, highlighting the intense physical and mental demands of the competition. The reality television personality admitted that the week leading up to the live performance was one of the most challenging periods of her career so far.

Physical Challenges Impact Performance

Higgins disclosed that she entered the rehearsal process while experiencing significant health issues, leaving her with minimal energy reserves. Despite feeling unwell, she committed to mastering two distinct dance routines for the upcoming episode, pushing her body to its limits. She emphasized that she approached the show knowing she lacked formal training as a dancer or athlete, yet she refused to compromise on her effort.

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The thirty-five-year-old star explained that her primary goal was to step outside her comfort zone and tackle something entirely new. She noted that this mindset of giving her absolute best is a principle she applies to every single week of the competition. Her determination remained strong even when her physical condition made the learning process exceptionally grueling.

Emotional Breakdown During Rehearsals

The pressure of the competition led to an emotional moment during rehearsals with her professional partner, Mark Ballas. Higgins revealed that she struggled to contain her frustration, which was unusual for someone who typically prefers to suffer in silence. She described having a lump in her throat as she realized she was making mistakes while trying to improve.

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She acknowledged that she is only human and that some weeks will naturally be more difficult than others. This admission came after a particularly tough Monday night episode where she performed a jive routine set to music from Peter Pan. The couple received a score of 32 out of 40 points from the judges, placing them at the bottom of the leaderboard for week eight.

Gratitude for Support and Partnership

Higgins took to social media to express her deep appreciation for Mark Ballas, crediting his patience and encouragement for helping her through the crisis. She stated that his belief in her abilities meant more than words could convey, especially during such a demanding week. Higgins clarified that sharing these struggles was not an attempt to seek sympathy or make excuses, but rather to provide transparency about the behind-the-scenes reality.

She thanked her fans for their continued support, noting that their kindness provides her with the strength needed to endure the harder days. The star expressed gratitude for still being part of the show, viewing the opportunity as a chance to learn and grow despite the setbacks. Her message highlighted a commitment to keep giving everything she has, regardless of the obstacles.

Reflections on Resilience and Future Goals

Despite the low score, Higgins maintained a positive outlook on her progress and her place in the competition. She admitted to moments of doubt regarding her ability to continue, questioning if she could perform well in subsequent weeks. However, she concluded that she was proud of herself for not stopping or giving up when things felt impossible.

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The reality TV alum reflected on the difficulty of the dances, noting that she was simply glad she got through the performances. She mentioned that while the dress run might have been better than the live show, the important factor was that she completed the routine. Higgins promised to return stronger, expressing her love for the show and her dedication to improving her skills in the coming weeks.