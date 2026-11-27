Dancing with the Stars contestant Maura Higgins shares her surprise at reaching the semifinals, her challenges with illness, and her promise of a luxury watch to partner Mark Ballas.

Maura Higgins has firmly established herself as a formidable competitor in the latest season of Dancing with the Stars, defying early expectations to reach the semifinals of season thirty-five.

The thirty-five-year-old reality television personality recently took to Instagram to share her excitement and gratitude following a challenging week that saw her and her professional partner, Mark Ballas, finish in fifth place during a recent episode. In a heartfelt post, Higgins showcased a luxury Rolex watch that she had promised to purchase for Ballas if they managed to win the competition.

Also read Maura Higgins Fifth Place Dancing With The Stars Despite Perfect Scores

Maura Higgins Promises Rolex Reward for Mark Ballas

She captioned the image with a message of deep appreciation, writing that she thinks he will survive the pressure and offering a massive thank you for his time, patience, and unwavering belief in her abilities. This gesture highlights the strong bond and mutual support that has developed between the celebrity contestant and her professional dance partner throughout their journey on the show. Despite her current success, Higgins admitted to being initially stunned by her progression in the competition.

During an exclusive interview shortly after the live show, she revealed that she was in a state of shock when her name was called for the semifinal round. She explicitly stated that she had fully expected to be eliminated early, noting that her intuition had consistently been wrong in past television appearances.

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Reflecting on her history with reality TV, including her previous stints on Love Island and The Traitors, Higgins explained that while she has always performed well, she has never secured a final victory. She recalled telling Ballas that she would buy him a Herm Birkin bag if they won, but emphasized that if they did not win, he would receive nothing. This anecdote underscores the high stakes and personal commitments she has made to her performance and her partner's success.

Higgins Reveals Physical Challenges and Illness During Competition

Higgins has also been transparent about the physical and emotional challenges she has faced during the competition. She described a recent week as one of the toughest she has experienced, revealing that she was unwell and running on very little energy. Despite feeling ill, she was tasked with learning two different dances and gave her absolute maximum effort to meet the demands of the performance.

She acknowledged that she entered the experience knowing she was not a professional dancer, performer, or athlete, but was determined to step outside her comfort zone and challenge herself. Higgins emphasized that she is not sharing these struggles for sympathy but to provide a realistic look behind the scenes. She credited Ballas as her biggest support system, praising his patience and encouragement during difficult times.

With her sights set on the finale, Higgins remains focused solely on dancing and improving her skills, disregarding any potential romantic storylines that often accompany such competitions. Her journey serves as an inspiring example of resilience, dedication, and the willingness to embrace new challenges even when faced with self-doubt.