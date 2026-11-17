Dancing With the Stars contestant Maura Higgins is enduring severe rib pain and ignoring medical advice to rest, choosing instead to compete in the semifinals with modifiEd choreography and postponed rehearsals.

The Severity of the Injury and Medical Advice

Choreographic Adjustments and Rehearsal Schedule

Maura Higgins , a prominent contestant on the hot television series Dancing With the Stars, is currently navigating a significant health challenge that threatens her participation in the upcoming semifinals. Despite previous statements indicating improvement, recent reports reveal that the former Love Island star is enduring severe pain associated with a serious rib injury sustained during the competition. Medical professionals have advised her to cease dancing entirely to allow her body adequate time to recover,emphasizing that continuing to perform could exacerbate the damage. However, Higgins has reportedly declined this recommendation, expressing a firm refusal to withdraw from the show at such a late stage. Sources close to the production indicate that she has been instructed that the only path to healing involves stopping all dance activities, a course of action she is determined to avoid for the remainder of the competition. Instead, she has chosen to endure the physical agony for the next few weeks, planning to address her health issues comprehensively only after the show concludes.

In an effort to accommodate Higgins' condition, her professional dance partner, Mark Ballas, has made significant modifications to thier choreography for the upcoming perforMances. these adjustments are designed to reduce the physical strain on her injured ribs while still allowing her to showcase her skills on stage. Higgins has also been forced to postpone several rehearsals leading up to the semifinals,prioritizing rest over extensive practice sessions to manage her pain levels. Photographs captured on November 15 show her present at rehearsal spaces,suggesting that she intends to participate in the live broadcast scheduled for Tuesday, November 17. The decision to continue competing highlights her dedication and resilience, even as she balances the risks of further injury against her desire to complete the season. The production team and medical staff are closely monitoring her condition to ensure that she does not suffer any acute deterioration during the reside events.

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Clinical Findings and Treatment Approach

Following the Grammy Night episode, Higgins provided clarification regarding the nature of her injury after undergoing medical imaging. X-ray results confirmed that there was no fracture or crack in her rib, a finding that offered some reassurance regarding the structural integrity of her skeleton. Nevertheless, she acknowledged that the pain experienced is consistent with severe muscle or cartilage damage, which requires a similar treatment regimen to that of a fracture. The primary intervention recommended by doctors is rest and time, as there are no imediate medical procedures that can accelerate the healing process for this type of soft tissue injury. Higgins has adopted a pragmatic approach, accepting that she must let the injury heal naturally while managing the discomfort through various coping mechanisms. This situation underscores the unpredictable nature of physical trauma in high-intensity dance competitions, where minor issues can quickly escalate into serious concerns.

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Upcoming Performances and Musical Selections

Despite the ongoing pain and medical restrictions, Higgins and Ballas are preparing for two distinct dances during the semifinals. Their first routine is set to be a samba performed to the track Samba Vocalizado by Luciano Perrone, a style that typically requires significant hip movement and core stability. The second performance will be a Viennese waltz to Shrike by Hozier, a dance that demands precise footwork and sustained balance. These selections present unique challenges given her current physical state,particularly the samba which places considerable stress on the ribcage. The audience will be watching closely to see how the choreographic modifications hold up under the pressure of reside television. The success of their performances will depend not only on technical execution but also on Higgins' ability to manage her pain and maintain her energy levels throughout the broadcast. Fans and critics alike are eager to see how she and her partner navigate this difficult period while delivering entertaining and high-quality dance numbers.