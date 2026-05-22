Maura Higgins Makes Glamorous Appearance at amfAR Gala in Cannes

Maura Higgins, a Love Island star, attended the amfAR gala in Cannes, France, alongside other celebrities like Eva Longoria, Heidi Klum, and Robbie Williams. The event was a major fundraiser for amfAR, the Foundation for AIDS Research.

Maura Higgins , a Love Island star, made a glamorous appearance at the amfAR gala in Cannes, France. She joined other notable figures like Eva Longoria , Heidi Klum , and Robbie Williams at the star-studded event.

The event, held at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, is a major fundraiser for amfAR, the Foundation for AIDS Research. Maura, who recently appeared on the reality show 'Traitors', expressed her excitement about attending such a prestigious event. She described it as a dream come true and a significant turning point in her career. The gala featured performances by Robbie Williams, Zara Larsson, and Lizzo, with key auction items including a walk-on role in 'Emily in Paris' and an Arctic expedition.

Maura, who is also set to appear on the upcoming season of 'Dancing With The Stars', admitted to feeling nervous about the event. The event was attended by a host of other celebrities, including Eva Longoria, Heidi Klum, and Robbie Williams' wife, Ayda Field. The evening was a celebration of fashion and fundraising, with attendees showcasing their glamorous attire





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Cannes Film Festival Amfar Maura Higgins Eva Longoria Heidi Klum Robbie Williams Fashion Fundraising AIDS Research

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