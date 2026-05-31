Maura Higgins Makes a Splash in the US: From Love Island to Sports Illustrated Runway

Maura Higgins, the former Love Island star, has been making waves in the United States. After her appearance on 'The US Traitors', she walked the runway for Sports Illustrated during Miami Swim Week, expressing her excitement about her 'dream' moment coming true. With her growing career in the US, Maura has signed with prominent agencies and has upcoming projects like 'Dancing With The Stars'.

Maura Higgins , the former Love Island star, has made a significant impact in the United States following her appearance on 'The US Traitors' earlier this year.

She recently walked the runway for Sports Illustrated during Miami Swim Week, sharing behind-the-scenes snaps on Instagram. Maura, who turned heads in a skimpy red swimsuit and other daring ensembles, expressed her excitement about her 'dream' moment coming true. The star, who finished fourth on Love Island UK in 2019, has since presented 'Love Island USA: Aftersun', starred in 'I'm A Celeb', and participated in 'The Traitors US'.

With her growing career in the US, Maura has signed with public relations agency Align and major US talent agency Creative Artists Agency. She is set to appear on 'Dancing With The Stars' this autumn and has odds of 2/1 to land a role in a major Hollywood movie





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Maura Higgins Love Island Sports Illustrated Miami Swim Week The US Traitors Dancing With The Stars Hollywood

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Maura Higgins Stuns at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Party as Hollywood Ambitions SoarMaura Higgins turned heads in a white maxi dress at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit beach club party in Miami, highlighting her Hollywood ambitions. The Love Island star has built a successful post-show career with TV roles and a Golden Globes appearance.

Read more »

Maura Higgins Turns Heads at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Party in MiamiLove Island star Maura Higgins, 35, dazzled at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit beach club party in Miami, wearing a white racerback maxi dress without a bra. She continues her quest to crack Hollywood with recent roles in Love Island USA and The Traitors US.

Read more »

Maura Higgins dazzles at Miami Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Dinner and accelerates US entertainment careerFormer Love Island star Maura Higgins impressed in Miami with a black and white outfit at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Dinner, while her recent TV appearances, agency signings and Golden Globes appearance signal a rapid expansion of her presence in the United States entertainment industry.

Read more »

Maura Higgins Stuns in Two Looks at Sports Illustrated Dinner, Continues US Career ExpansionMaura Higgins turned heads at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Dinner in Miami, showcasing her toned physique in a black bralette and matching skirt. The former Love Island star is making strides in Hollywood, with upcoming appearances on Dancing With The Stars and The Traitors US, and recently attended the Golden Globes.

Read more »