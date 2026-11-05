Maura Higgins Joins Victoria's Secret Campaign Amid DWTS Struggles

Love Island star Maura Higgins appears in a festive Victoria's Secret campaign alongside Brooks Nader. The model balances holiday modeling work while recovering from illness on Dancing With The Stars.

Irish television personality Maura Higgins has expanded her international career with a new role in a holiday-themed Victoria's Secret marketing campaign. The 35-year-old star of the reality series Love Island is featured prominently in the festive promotional materials, marking another significant step in her growing fame in the United States. This latest project highlights her versatility as a model and adds to her portfolio of high-profile entertainment appearances across the Atlantic.

The Core Details of The Holiday Campaign

The visual shoot captures Higgins in a variety of alluring festive outfits that blend classic lingerie with comfortable holiday attire. In one of the most striking images from the series, she wears the brand's signature push-up bra paired with a thong and pajama bottoms featuring the iconic pink candy stripe pattern. This specific look exemplifies the campaign's theme of mixing sultry fashion with cozy seasonal elements. The production includes an accompanying video that showcases Higgins and her co-stars laughing and playing in a New York townhouse setting.

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Additional scenes depict the group engaging in playful activities such as eating sweets in a kitchen, jumping into a bathtub, and relaxing on a bed. Another key moment shows Higgins reclining by a fireplace decorated with stockings. She is dressed in a red lingerie set with a robe slipping off one shoulder, creating a visually striking image that aligns with the brand's aesthetic. These scenes are designed to convey a sense of fun, intimacy, and holiday spirit to viewers.

Stakeholder Positions and Co-Star Dynamics

Higgins shares the spotlight in this campaign with several other prominent models and actresses. She stars alongside Brooks Nader, who is well-known for her role on Baywatch. Other cast members include Mia Calabrese, Jana Craig, and Leah Kateb. The group presents a unified front in the promotional material, each showcasing racy and stylish looks that fit the winter holiday theme. Brooks Nader is also featured in a racy pink robe that highlights her cleavage while she chats with Higgins in front of the fireplace.

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The dynamics between the models are captured through candid moments of interaction. In one sequence, Higgins is seen wearing a white crop top and loose-fitting bottoms, offering a modern spin on activewear. She poses on the steps of the townhouse while leaning against boxes and bags branded with the Victoria's Secret logo. These interactions help to humanize the models and create a relatable atmosphere for the audience. The presence of established stars like Nader adds prestige to the campaign, signaling the brand's commitment to featuring well-known personalities.

Real-World Impact and Dancing With The Stars Context

This modeling opportunity comes at a busy time for Higgins, who is currently competing on the television show Dancing With The Stars. The dual commitments highlight her dedication to her career and her ability to manage multiple high-pressure projects simultaneously. The holiday campaign provides a welcome contrast to the intense physical demands of her dance competition schedule. It serves as a testament to her professional resilience and her ability to excel in different entertainment formats.

Higgins recently opened up about the difficulties she faced during a particularly tough week of training on the dance show. She admitted to feeling seriously unwell and running on very little energy while trying to learn two dances. Despite these health challenges, she managed to avoid elimination after being placed in the bottom two with her dance partner, Mark Ballas. The live show ultimately saw actress Julia Stiles eliminated, allowing Higgins to advance to the quarter-finals.

Health Challenges and Future Projections

The star shared candid details about her health struggles on social media, revealing that she relied on vitamin drips to maintain her energy levels. She described learning the Jive for her Tinkerbell-inspired routine as an incredibly difficult experience. Higgins posted a message explaining that she entered the competition without experience as a dancer or athlete but was committed to challenging herself. She emphasized that she was learning, making mistakes, and growing throughout the process.

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Looking ahead, Higgins continues to receive support from her partner and the public as she navigates both the dance competition and her modeling career. She expressed gratitude for the encouragement she has received, noting that it gives her the strength to continue on difficult days. The upcoming quarter-finals will test her resilience further, but her recent success in avoiding elimination suggests she has the stamina to endure. Fans can expect to see more of her progress on the dance floor while she continues to make waves in the fashion world with Victoria's Secret.