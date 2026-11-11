Maura Higgins Hospitalized After DWTS Rib Injury Prevents Breathing, Secures Semi-Final Spot With 29 Points

Dancing With The Stars star Maura Higgins reveals she visited the hospital due to severe rib swelling that impaired breathing, yet advanced to the semi-finals with high scores.

Maura Higgins has confirmed that she required emergency medical attention after a rib injury sustained during Dancing With The Stars rehearsals caused such severe swelling that she lost her ability to breathe. The 35-year-old television personality disclosed that the traumatic week forced her into the hospital, marking the most difficult physical challenge of her career on the show.

Although the initial X-rays revealed that her rib was not cracked, the damage to the cartilage and surrounding muscles produced symptoms identical to a severe fracture. Higgins explained that she spent a significant amount of time in the hospital waiting for the swelling to subside, a period she described as a major struggle where she seriously questioned her ability to continue competing.

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Despite the physical trauma, Higgins and her professional partner Mark Ballas delivered a powerful Argentine tango performance that earned them three nines from the judges. The routine, which featured Higgins in a black sheer body with lace detailing and her hair in a sleek updo, resulted in a total score of 27 for that segment and showcased her determination to perform through visible distress.

Carrie Ann Inaba explicitly praised Higgins for her resilience, calling her a warrior for dancing through the pain. Higgins became emotional while reflecting on this feedback, noting that having a judge acknowledge her invisible suffering warmed her heart and validated the intensity of her struggle during that specific week of competition.

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Judge Bruno Tonioli described the tango as expensive and high class, complimenting Higgins' sensual and elegant style. Meanwhile, Derek Hough labeled the routine sultry, seductive, and slinky, specifically highlighting the difficulty of her leg lines and lunges as impressive feats given her physical condition.

Higgins managed to complete her second dance, a Cha Cha set to All I Wanna Do by Sheryl Crow, despite needing a medic during training. Her team emerged victorious in that matchup against Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold, receiving an additional two points that brought her final cumulative score to 29.

This score secured Higgins fourth place on the leaderboard, ensuring her advancement to the semi-finals next week. She had previously admitted to feeling really unwell during the week, describing her Jive performance as hell, but her resilience has now carried her further into the competition.

Speaking from the skybox with host Julianne Hough, Higgins reported that she is feeling so much better now after the hospital visit. She stated that she did not want to give up or throw in the towel, expressing gratitude for being able to continue and feeling ready for the upcoming rounds of the show.