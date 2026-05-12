Maura Higgins' glamorous Cannes arrival and US takeover

Irish Love Island star Maura Higgins documented her private jet flight to Cannes, the latest stop in her global quest for stardom. She represented L'Oreal Paris at the Film Festival and showed off her Chanel makeup bag. Maura's incredible first half of the year includes US participation on Dancing With The Stars, which could yield a £5 million blow.

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Maura Higgins has touched down in Cannes, the latest stop in a whirlwind quest for global stardom. The Irish Love Island star, 35, documented her private jet flight to the South of France where she will represent L'Oreal Paris at the iconic Film Festival. Quipping she was 'currently surviving on coffee, croissants & @lorealparis' Maura shared snaps of her luxury journey and showed off her £1,560 Chanel makeup bag.

After leaving London's grey skies for the sunnier climes of the Hôtel Martinez, Maura made a quick change out of her chic travel outfit for her first festival ensemble. The TV star looked incredible in an '80s-style white power suit with neon accents. She added white heels and styled her locks into a slicked back look to add to the retro vibe.

It's been an incredible first half of the year for Maura, who has sent her US takeover soaring to even greater heights, with the announcement that she's joined Dancing With The Stars. Sources have claimed the Love Island star could be in line for a £5 million payday thanks to new deals with bosses





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