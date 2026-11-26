Love Island star Maura Higgins presents professional dancer Mark Ballas with a luxury Rolex Submariner after the pair finishes fifth on Dancing With The Stars season finale.

Television personality Maura Higgins honored her Dancing With The Stars partner Mark Ballas with a ten-thousand-dollar Rolex watch following the season finale broadcast on Tuesday night. The thirty-six-year-old star, who gained initial fame through Love Island UK, presented the luxury timepiece to the professional dancer after the duo secured a fifth-place finish in the competition. Higgins selected the Rolex Submariner as a tangible token of appreciation for Ballas's dedication throughout their journey on the reality dance series.

The Significance of the Luxury Gift Choice

Higgins chose the high-end watch as a direct response to online speculation regarding the disparity in gifts given to finalists. She had previously received a Hermès Birkin bag valued at seventeen-thousand dollars from her Celebrity Traitors co-star Rob Rausch in March 2026 as an apology for a betrayal during that show. When fans noted that Ballas did not receive a similarly expensive Birkin bag, Higgins reshared the commentary while sharing a photo of the son of Shirley Ballas holding the new watch in its presentation box. She captioned the image by joking that her partner had not done badly and that he would surely survive the lack of a Birkin, expressing profound gratitude for his patience and belief in her abilities.

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Perfect Scores and Technical Mastery on Stage

The dancing duo delivered flawless performances throughout the final episode, earning perfect scores from the judges for all three of their routines. They opened with a tango performed to Gallo Ciego by Orquesta Color Tango, which earned them a full thirty points. This was followed by a quickstep round where they received a perfect ten from each judge. Their final freestyle dance featured Diamonds Are A Girl's Best Friend by Marilyn Monroe blended with Irish folk songs The Parting Glass and Flowers Of The Red Hill, honoring Higgins's Longford roots and securing another perfect score of ninety points.

Judge Carrie Ann Inaba praised the final routine by stating she would pay money to watch the pair perform on Broadway. Judge Bruno Tonioli described their earlier tango as technically excellent and a masterclass in proper ballroom technique. Earlier in the series, Higgins had also received a perfect score for a samba dance, collapsing in relief after overcoming a rib injury. Derek Hough complimented the samba performance as an exhibition of technical impressiveness and beautiful musicality.

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Ezra Frech Makes History as First Amputee Winner

While Higgins and Ballas achieved technical perfection, the Len Goodman Mirrorball trophy was awarded to Paralympic champion Ezra Frech and his partner Daniella Karagach. Frech made history as the first amputee to win the prestigious award, breaking down in tears during his victory speech. The win came after a dramatic moment during the competition when Frech's prosthetic leg fell off mid-dance, yet he continued to perform and maintain his standing in the contest.

Frech expressed that winning the show was the most special moment of his life, thanking fans for believing in him. He tied with Maura Higgins and Olympic champion Amber Glenn for the highest total score of ninety points, but viewer votes ultimately determined the final rankings. Comedian Connor Wood and actress Tatyana Ali concluded the night with a total score of eighty-two points, placing them below the top-tier performers in the final standings.