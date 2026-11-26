Love Island star Maura Higgins finishes fifth on Dancing With The Stars despite scoring perfectly in all three finale dances. Find out why she lost to Paralympian Ezra Frech.

Love Island veteran Maura Higgins finished in fifth place on the live finale of Dancing With The Stars, missing the Len Goodman Mirrorball trophy despite achieving perfect scores across all three of her performances. The thirty-six-year-old Irish television personality and her professional dance partner Mark Ballas stunned the judges with flawless routines that earned a combined total of ninety points. Despite the technical excellence displayed during the Tuesday night broadcast, the public voting results placed the duo in fifth position, ultimately awarding the championship title to Paralympic athlete Ezra Frech and his partner Daniella Karagach.

Finale Performances Score Perfect Marks

Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas delivered a triple perfect score performance that left the studio audience and judging panel in awe. The pair opened their finale set with a judges' choice tango that Bruno Tonioli described as technically excellent and a masterclass in proper ballroom dancing. This routine secured their first perfect score of the evening, setting a high standard for the remainder of the competition.

Also read ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 35 Couples Perform Their Last Dances as a Winner Is Crowned in the Finale: See the Scores, Who Won (Updating Live)

Following the tango, the duo performed a quickstep that required them to learn the choreography just minutes before going on stage. Their execution was impeccable, earning a score of ten from each of the three judges: Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba. The seamless transition and precision of their movements highlighted the rapid skill acquisition of the Love Island star.

The final segment was a freestyle dance to Diamonds Are A Girl's Best Friend by Marilyn Monroe and traditional Irish folk songs The Parting Glass and Flowers Of The Red Hill. This routine was a specific nod to Maura Higgins' Longford roots in Ireland. The performance earned another perfect thirty points, bringing their final tally to ninety points and earning praise from Carrie Ann Inaba, who stated she would pay money to watch that routine on Broadway.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stakeholder Reactions And Judge Commentary

The reaction to the flawless performances was overwhelmingly positive from the panel. Judge Derek Hough emphasized how beautifully satisfying the samba was during earlier episodes, noting the impressive technicality and musicality. Bruno Tonioli referred to Maura Higgins as the most glamorous dancing feather duster he had ever seen, adding that the slow samba syncopation was at a level even a professional would find difficult to match.

Despite the critical acclaim, Maura Higgins expressed surprise at the outcome. After receiving her first perfect score earlier in the series during a samba that left her collapsing on the floor due to a rib injury, she had been optimistic. Following the perfect finale scores, the Love Island legend admitted she never thought she would be this close to winning the trophy, highlighting the gap between critical success and public voting preferences.

Historic Win For Paralympic Champion

While Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas finished fifth, Paralympic champion Ezra Frech made history as the first amputee to win the Len Goodman Mirrorball trophy. Ezra Frech, who experienced a dramatic moment when his prosthetic leg fell off mid-dance earlier in the competition, delivered a triumphant finale alongside his partner Daniella Karagach. He broke down in tears after the announcement, thanking viewers for voting and for believing in his journey.

The scoring tie between Ezra Frech, Olympic champion Amber Glenn, and Maura Higgins at ninety points underscored the high level of competition. However, the viewer votes ultimately favored the historic achievement of Ezra Frech. Comedian Connor Wood and actress Tatyana Ali finished the night with a total score of eighty-two, placing them below the top-tier performers in terms of critical scoring.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Future Career Prospects And Market Value

Although Maura Higgins missed out on the Dancing With The Stars title, her career trajectory in the United States appears to be ascending rapidly. The thirty-six-year-old model, who previously appeared on I'm A Celebrity in 2024 and made a viral debut on The Traitors US, is reportedly set to earn five million pounds from upcoming projects. A source indicated that shows and brands in the US are lining up to work with her.

The star's success extends beyond reality television competitions. Maura Higgins is reported to be in talks with Disney following her acting debut in the film Spin. This development suggests that her television presence and dance skills have translated into significant commercial opportunities. The loss of the trophy appears to be a minor setback for a celebrity whose market value and professional opportunities in the American entertainment industry are expanding significantly.