Maura Higgins advances to the Dancing With The Stars final after receiving perfect 10s for her Samba and Viennese Waltz despite a severe rib injury.

Maura Higgins advanced to the final of Dancing With The Stars on Wednesday after achieving the first perfect score of the series. The 35-year-old Love Island star secured her place in the finale by performing a Samba and a Viennese Waltz that impressed the judges despite a significant physical setback.

Perfect Scores Defy Rib Injury Pain

After completing her energetic Samba routine with professional partner Mark Ballas, Higgins collapsed to the floor in relief and joy. She received three perfect 10s from the judges for the performance. The dance was set to Samba Vocalizado by Luciano Perrone and showcased her resilience after battling a nasty rib injury that had threatened her participation.

Also read DWTS’ Julianne Hough Shares Theory Why Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson Were Eliminated

Judges Praise Technical Samba Excellence

Judge Derek Hough described the performance as beautifully satisfying and an exhibition of samba artistry. He emphasized the impressive technical execution and musicality Higgins displayed during the routine. Bruno Tonioli was equally effusive, calling her the most glamorous and sexiest dancer he had ever seen on the show.

Tonioli added that the slow samba was syncopated at a professional level that few could match. He stated that he could not believe the difficulty and precision Higgins maintained throughout the dance. Judge Carrie Ann Inaba had previously called Higgins a warrior for her determination to continue dancing.

Advertisement

Viennese Waltz and Emotional Recovery

Higgins followed the Samba with a Viennese Waltz to Hozier's Shrike, which also earned two 10s from the judges. The combined scores ensured her victory in the semi-final round. She expressed her love for the Samba number, noting that Mark Ballas encouraged her to let loose and enjoy the moment rather than focusing on normalcy.

The performance marked a significant recovery from a traumatic week where swelling in her rib prevented her from breathing comfortably. Higgins revealed she ended up in the hospital and lost valuable rehearsal time. Despite the pain, she refused to give up and fought through the physical distress to remain in the competition.

Semi-Final Results and Elimination

While Higgins advanced, actor Harry Shum Jr. was eliminated from the competition despite topping the leaderboard with a Quickstep. His dance paid tribute to his Glee co-star Naya Rivera and earned high marks before his exit. This result contrasted with Higgins' journey, who had been at the bottom of the leaderboard the previous week.

Higgins admitted that the training week was tough and she felt unwell while completing the routines. She had struggled with a Jive routine that she described as hell. However, an X-ray confirmed there was no crack in her rib, allowing her to continue with standard healing treatment for muscle damage.