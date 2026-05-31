Maura Higgins Dazzles at Miami Swim Week with Bold Ensembles and American Career Push

Love Island star Maura Higgins commands attention at Miami Swim Week with daring runway looks and reveals her strategic move to conquer Hollywood, including a new role on Dancing With The Stars and representation by top US talent agency CAA.

Maura Higgins made a bold statement at Miami Swim Week , turning heads with a series of daring ensembles that highlighted her toned physique. The former Love Island star walked the runway in a tiny pink bikini paired with a blue sarong, later switching to a beige two-piece with a fringed gold skirt that showcased her impeccably sculpted abs.

Not one to shy away from attention, she attended the afterparty in a sheer red dress worn braless, cementing her reputation as a fearless fashion icon. Her appearance at the event comes as part of a broader push to establish herself in the United States entertainment industry. Higgins has been a regular presence on American television, recently appearing on the second season of The Traitors US and revealing her participation in the upcoming series of Dancing With The Stars.

Her career trajectory since Love Island has been remarkable, with roles as a host on Love Island USA: Aftersun and Love Island Games, alongside international projects like I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! and The Traitors US. The strategic move to sign with top US talent agency Creative Artists Agency, which represents stars like Lady Gaga, underscores her ambition to transition from reality TV to mainstream Hollywood.

Beyond her runway appearances, Higgins has been cultivating a high-profile social life, attending prestigious events like the Golden Globes where she mingled with A-listers including Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio, and even posed for a photo with Snoop Dogg. Her growing influence is reflected in betting odds that place her at 2/1 to land a role in a major Hollywood movie.

While she recently stepped down as host of Love Island USA: Aftersun due to scheduling conflicts, she quickly secured the analogous role for Love Island Games, signalling her enduring partnership with the franchise. With a slew of TV credits, fashion collaborations, and strategic PR moves, Maura Higgins is poised to become a household name on both sides of the Atlantic





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