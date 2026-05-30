Maura Higgins dazzles at Miami Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Dinner and accelerates US entertainment career

Former Love Island star Maura Higgins impressed in Miami with a black and white outfit at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Dinner, while her recent TV appearances, agency signings and Golden Globes appearance signal a rapid expansion of her presence in the United States entertainment industry.

Maura Higgins turned heads in Miami on Friday night as she attended the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Dinner with a look that highlighted her fit physique and fashion sense.

Earlier in the day she had been spotted at the beach club party wearing a flowing white racerback dress that left the bra undone and was paired with chunky gold jewellery and sleek black sunglasses. For the dinner she changed into a second outfit, a striking black and white figure hugging skirt matched with a cropped blazer jacket and a tiny black bralette that showcased her toned abs.

She completed the ensemble with a pair of slender black heels and a slick up‑do that kept her hair neatly pinned away from her face. The event, hosted by the collaboration of KYU and Drinking Pig at the W South Beach hotel, was filled with industry insiders and celebrities, giving Maura a platform to display both her style and her growing confidence on the American entertainment scene.

The night was not the only occasion where Higgins demonstrated her ambition to break into Hollywood. Over the past several months she has been building a steady presence in the United States, appearing on television projects such as The Traitors US and being announced as a contestant on the upcoming series of Dancing With The Stars.

Her post‑Love Island career has been marked by a series of strategic moves, including hosting duties on Love Island USA Aftersun, a stint as a social media presenter for Love Island Games, and a guest appearance on the fifth season of Love Island USA where she presented a challenge for the contestants. In 2023 she crossed the Atlantic to become a regular face on American screens, and in 2024 she took on the role of host for the Love Island: Aftersun after‑show, further cementing her status as a versatile television personality.

In addition to her on‑screen work, Maura has aligned herself with high‑profile representation firms to accelerate her US ambitions. She signed with Align, a public relations agency that specialises in building careers in the American market, and later joined Creative Artists Agency, an agency whose roster includes international stars such as Lady Gaga.

These partnerships have already yielded results; earlier this year she walked the red carpet at the Golden Globes in Los Angeles, sharing the stage with A‑list actors including Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio and Emma Stone. During the event she was even photographed by Snoop Dogg, a moment that highlighted her rising profile among entertainment elites.

With odds of 2/1 quoted for a future Hollywood film role and a $250,000 charity prize up for grabs in the second series of The Traitors US, Higgins continues to leverage her reality TV origins into a multifaceted career that spans fashion, television hosting, and potential film work





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