Maura Higgins Calls Week on Dancing With the Stars 'Toughest Yet'

Maura Higgins weighed in after a challenging week on Dancing With the Stars, revealing her low energy and disbelief at advancing. She detailed her struggles and addressed rumors of the show being rigged.

On Tuesday, November 3, Maura Higgins, 35, posted a reflective Instagram update describing the week as the toughest she has faced so far on Dancing With the Stars. She said the schedule left her "unwell" and with little energy while learning two new dances, a situation she admitted had not prepared her for the competition's intensity.

Competitive Format and Scoring Explained

Higgins highlighted that she earned 27 out of 30 points for her performance of 'Thong Song,' a score that placed her near the top of the leaderboard. The judges supplemented the score with two additional points for her victory in a choreographic showdown against her partner Mark Ballas, a move she said helped lift her overall standing.

Also read Oti Mabuse Criticizes Strictly Come Dancing Judges For Mean Scoring

Personal Struggles and Public Speculation

The contestant had earlier tweeted that she had not expected to reach this stage of the show and expressed shock at being called to compete. She also faced rumors that Dancing With the Stars had been 'fixed' to secure her win, to which she responded that the show had treated her well and that any changes to choreography were made for quality, not fairness. Higgins described the rigors of performing lifts and maintaining balance even when "heavily weighted" on hands during routine reversals.

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Implications for Viewers and Future Episodes

Audience reactions to Higgins's candidness signal a growing interest in behind‑the‑scenes aspects of competitive dance shows. The episode's success-reflected in the high judges' score-suggests that viewers are ready for narrative angles that treat contestants as complex performers rather than simple entertainment figures. The next episode will rehearse a new routine, with judges promised to maintain transparent scoring practices, reinforcing the program's commitment to fairness.