Maura Higgins overcomes a painful rib injury to reach the Dancing With The Stars semi-finals, scoring a 29 and partnering with Mark Ballas for the next round.

Maura Higgins has returned to the spotlight with renewed vigor, securing her spot in the Dancing With The Stars semi-finals despite suffering a significant rib injury. The 35-year-old former Love Island star pushed through severe pain to complete her Argentine tango routine with professional partner Mark Ballas. Her resilience allowed her to advance from the bottom of the leaderboard, where she narrowly avoided elimination in the previous week, to fourth place overall.

Maura Higgins Photo Shoot With Celsius

With the semi-finals imminent, Maura Higgins unveiled a new sporty photo campaign alongside the energy drink brand Celsius. In these images, the Irish star showcased an 1980s-inspired aesthetic, wearing a red leotard and skintight sportswear that highlighted her physical fitness. The shoot featured Higgins in a black and white crop top paired with matching leggings, signaling her recovery from what she described as a traumatic week of medical treatment and limited rehearsal.

Also read Higgins Masters Dance Challenge After Initial Struggles

Details Of The Rib Injury And Recovery

The injury occurred during Higgins' Argentine tango performance on Tuesday night, leaving her with swelling so severe that she struggled to breathe. She reported spending time in the hospital for an X-ray, which ruled out a bone fracture but indicated significant muscle and cartilage damage. Higgins explained that while there was no crack in the rib, the healing process required rest and time, as the symptoms of cartilage damage mimic those of a break.

Higgins admitted that the week leading up to the performance was among the most difficult of her career. She noted that they lost considerable rehearsal time due to her condition, yet she refused to withdraw from the competition. Her determination to fight through the pain was met with empathy from the judging panel, particularly after she received an X-ray and sat with a medic before continuing.

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Judges Comments And Performance Scores

The judging panel offered high praise for Higgins' performance despite the visible distress she showed during training. Judge Carrie Ann Inaba called Higgins a 'warrior' for dancing through such severe discomfort, describing the routine as a work of art. Higgins became emotional over the comment, noting that it validated her struggle since pain is often invisible to observers. Judge Bruno Tonioli added that the dance looked expensive and high class, labeling her style as sensual and elegant.

Both judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Derek Hough awarded the routine nine points, resulting in a total score of 27 for the Argentine tango. Hough complimented Higgins' leg lines and lunges, noting the technical difficulty of the moves she attempted while injured. The judges acknowledged the physical toll the injury took, with Inaba remarking that Higgins was graceful under extreme pressure.

Progression To The Semi-Finals

Higgins and Mark Ballas secured their place in the penultimate show by winning their second routine, a Cha Cha performed to Sheryl Crow's All I Wanna Do. They faced off against Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold, ultimately coming out on top. This victory earned them an additional two points, bringing their cumulative score to 29 and solidifying their fourth-place position on the leaderboard.

For the upcoming semi-final, the pair is scheduled to perform a Viennese Waltz and a Samba. Higgins stated she is feeling significantly better and has cleared medical concerns regarding her ability to compete. Her advancement marks a remarkable turnaround from her previous week, where she described her Jive routine as hell and admitted to feeling truly unwell. The Irish star remains focused on delivering a strong performance in the next stage of the competition.