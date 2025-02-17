Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut Company Issues Voluntary Recall Over Undeclared Almonds

The Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut Company has issued a voluntary recall of its milk chocolate-covered macadamia nuts due to the presence of undeclared almonds. The recall affects a single batch of 1-ounce pouches sold in Southern California. Consumers with almond allergies are warned to avoid consuming the recalled product.

The Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut Company, LLC, has issued a product recall due to the presence of undeclared almonds in its milk chocolate-covered macadamia nut product sold in 1-ounce pouches. The company, headquartered in Kea'au, Hawaii, announced the recall on February 15, 2025. The voluntary recall affects one batch of its macadamia nut pouches due to the presence of undeclared almonds, which are a known allergen.

Consumers who have allergies to almonds risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product. To date, no illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported in connection with this issue. The recalled Mauna Loa Milk Chocolate Covered Macadamias snack (1 oz.) pouches were distributed to two retail locations in Southern California: World Market and Abraham & Sons, Inc. The product is packaged in a 1-ounce pouch – with UPC 0 72992 04260 3, marked with lot number K4351 and a best by date of 07 2026 on the back of the packaging. The company initiated the voluntary recall after its internal quality control process detected undeclared almonds in the affected batch. The batch was manufactured by a third-party co-manufacturer. Immediate action was taken to contain the affected product, notify the third-party co-manufacturer, alert consumers and distributors, and report the issue to the FDA, the company stated. The company expressed its sincere apologies for any inconvenience caused and emphasized its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of safety and quality in its products. This product recall is not an isolated incident. Other recent product recalls have made headlines. As FOX Business recently reported, FDA officials recently escalated the recall of certain Quaker Oats pancake mixes, increasing the recall category to the most serious level. The Quaker Oats Company, a subsidiary of Pepsi Co., previously announced a limited recall of certain boxes of Pearl Milling Company Original Pancake & Waffle Mix on January 14. Pearl Milling was rebranded as Aunt Jemima before 2021. This past Thursday, the FDA updated the recall category to Class I, which involves situations where there is a reasonable probability that using or being exposed to a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death. Other recently recalled products include a brand of alfalfa sprouts, canned tuna sold under certain brand names, 60 doughnut products, and a brand of breadcrumbs





