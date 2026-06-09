Maui Wildfire Settlement Legal Fees Capped by Judge at $222 Million

A Maui judge has drastically reduced the legal fees sought from the $4.03 billion settlement for the 2023 wildfires that killed 102 and destroyed Lahaina. The fee cap is set at $222 million, a significant reduction from the $1 billion initially requested by victims' lawyers. The wildfires were caused by a fallen Hawaiian Electric power line.

A Maui judge has significantly reduced the legal fees associated with the $4.03 billion settlement for the 2023 Maui wildfires. The wildfires in August 2023 killed 102 people and destroyed much of Lahaina.

Initially, lawyers representing victims were seeking $1 billion in fees from the settlement. Circuit Judge Peter Cahill ruled that the total fee pool would be capped at $222 million, which the lawyers would divide among themselves. Lead lawyer Jesse Creed supported the decision, stating that Judge Cahill had been guided by fairness to the community and that the reduced fee was a matter of sacrifice for the community.

The wildfires were determined to have been sparked by a fallen Hawaiian Electric Co. power line that ignited dry grass, leading to a massive blaze. The incident resulted in thousands of legal claims, primarily against Hawaiian Electric but also against landowners for allowing invasive, highly flammable grasses to grow unchecked. The information in this report comes from The Associated Press and previous FOX Local reporting, with the story filed from San Jose





FOX10Phoenix / 🏆 83. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Maui Wildfires Hawaii Legal Fees Settlement Wildfire Litigation Hawaiian Electric

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Newsom's wildfire relief fund diverted $14 million toward managing anti-ICE riotscalifornia's voter rolls are being audited by the Department of Justice and fedeRal authorities are investigating evidence of election fraud in California. Pratt expressed concern about California's vote-counting system, and a proposed bill would require voters to show a photo ID when voting in California.

Read more »

Few roads out, higher wildfire risk: New study maps Bay Area evacuation dangerAmong the deadly tragedies cited in the report are the 2018 Camp Fire east of Chico, and the 2020 North Complex Fire in Butte, Plumas and Yuba counties.

Read more »

A Win For Survivors: Judge Caps Maui Fire Legal Fees At $222MA Maui judge has significantly reined in legal fees related to the $4.03 billion Maui wildfire settlement, awarding victims’ lawyers a fraction of the $1 billion they had sought.

Read more »