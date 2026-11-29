The kid has hockey genius but he arrived with baggage. The Flyers should help him mature, but if he's going to keep fighting with his coaches and teammates, then let him do it somewhere else.

As a teenager in Russia, Matvei Michkov was twice loaned out by his primary Kontinental Hockey League club to a lesser club because he had issues with his playing time, among other rumblings.

As a rookie under crotchety coach John Tortorella three years ago, Michkov had issues when Tortorella chastised him for showboating and cherry-picking. As a second-year player under hard-ass coach Rock Tocchet, Michkov had issues when Tocchet stated the obvious — that Michkov came into camp out of shape — and when Tocchet rode Michkov for the same issues with similar vigor as Tortorella.

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As a third-year player, Michkov had issues on the bench with veterans Nick Seeler and Travis Konecny, and was benched for the Black Friday afternoon game after reportedly arguing so heatedly with rookie Porter Martone in the dressing room that the two nearly came to blows. The common denominator in those sentences: Matvei Michkov has issues. This is not catastrophic. This is not unprecedented.