The model’s growing baby bump was on full display during a Los Angeles outing with the 1975 frontman on Saturday.

Bechtel and Healy tied the knot in July. At the time, Healy’s mom, Denise Welch, announced the news, detailing that he had popped the question with a custom “black diamond” ring.

“She’s from Los Angeles. She’s absolutely gorgeous,” the former ITV soap opera actress, 68, shared on an episode of “Loose Women. ”Community GuidelinesOur community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations. We want our readers to share their views and exchange ideas in a safe space.

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Use the report tool to alert us when someone breaks the rules. Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! Matty Healy and his wife, Gabbriette Bechtel, are reportedly entering their parent era.

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The model showed off what appeared to be her growing bump while at Bristol Farms in West Hollywood, California, on Friday. Bechtel wore a black dress for the outing. Bechtel appeared to be talking to an onlooker.

Bechtel and Healy tied the knot in July.