The 1975 frontman and model Gabbriette Bechtel are expecting their first child. The couple married in Los Angeles in July and have been spotted together in West Hollywood.

The 1975 singer-songwriter Matty Healy and his wife, model Gabbriette Bechtel, are expecting their first child together. The 37-year-old musician and the 29-year-old model have not yet made a formal public announcement regarding the pregnancy.

Observers first noticed Bechtel displaying visible signs of pregnancy this weekend while leaving Bristol Farms in West Hollywood. The couple was spotted carrying shopping bags after their outing at the grocery store.

Also read Matty Healy and Gabbriette Bechtel Expecting First Child Together

Recent Pregnancy Observations in West Hollywood

Bechtel was seen wearing a form-fitting black long-sleeved dress that highlighted her growing baby bump. Healy carried several shopping bags to keep his partner's hands free during their trip. The singer wore faded blue jeans, a blue jacket, and dark grey boots. Bechtel completed her understated look with black ballet flats and a dark wardrobe consistent with her usual style.

Rapid Courtship and Marriage Timeline

This family expansion follows a whirlwind romantic timeline for the couple. Healy and Bechtel tied the knot four months ago at a Los Angeles estate that was previously owned by Madonna. The wedding took place in July, shortly after a nine-month dating period began in September 2023.

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The couple announced their engagement in 2024 after Bechtel posted images of her ring on Instagram Stories. She captioned the post MARRYING THE 1975 IS VERY BRAT after attending a Charli XCX concert in Brooklyn. The ring reportedly features a custom-made black diamond pavé design.

Family Connections and Social Circle

Bechtel has deep ties to the music industry through her work with pop artist Charli XCX. She previously served as the lead vocalist and songwriter for the punk-pop band Nasty Cherry, which was formed by Charli XCX. Healy and Bechtel have a shared social circle that includes Charli XCX and her partner George Daniel.

Healy comes from a prominent British media family. His mother is English actress Denise Welch, and his father is stage and TV actor Tim Healy. Denise Welch has publicly expressed her joy about Bechtel joining the family. She described the model as everything she would want in a daughter-in-law during an appearance on the British talk show Loose Women.

Future Plans and Geographic Stability

Reports indicate that Healy and Bechtel plan to remain in the Los Angeles area rather than moving to Healy's home in north London. This decision aims to keep the couple close to Bechtel's family in Orange County, California. A source previously stated that the couple works well together and is deeply in love with each other.

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The pregnancy news arrives amid a period of significant personal milestones for both individuals. Healy's ex-partner, Taylor Swift, married Travis Kelce in July 2026. The couple briefly dated in 2023 before their respective engagements and subsequent marriages occurred within days of each other.

The Daily Mail has contacted representatives for Matty Healy and Gabbriette Bechtel for official comment on the pregnancy. Both parties have kept the details of the baby news private so far. The couple continues to maintain a relatively low profile regarding their family plans while living in Los Angeles.