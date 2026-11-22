Matty Healy and Gabbriette Bechtel announce their private Los Angeles wedding and new pregnancy. Details on their long courtship, Taylor Swift rumors, and family plans.

Matty Healy and Gabbriette Bechtel have officially confirmed their union and a new pregnancy, revealing details of their private July 2026 wedding in Los Angeles. The couple exchanged vows at a private estate, marking the culmination of a romantic journey that spanned four years of attempted meetings before they finally connected.

Wedding Details and Fashion Choices

The bride, Gabbriette Bechtel, wore a custom black dress by Matières Fecales for the ceremony. Healy opted for a more casual ensemble consisting of jeans and a navy jacket. Bechtel explained her choice of designer to HommeGirls magazine, noting that she has long admired brands that tell stories through fabric. She felt the label's previous show, which presented a full narrative, was a perfect match for her wedding vision.

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Bechtel also shared that she repurposed a black dress she had loved for a long time, aligning with her personal style preference for dark clothing. The couple kept the event intimate, with Bechtel noting that they have maintained a strong connection while keeping most of their relationship out of the public eye. Their bond is built on shared interests, particularly a mutual enjoyment of good food.

Romantic History and Family Plans

Matty Healy and Bechtel have been linked publicly for some time, with Healy being 35 and Bechtel 29 at the time of the announcement. Bechtel described their dynamic to E! News, stating that Healy has taught her a lot about culinary experiences. The couple hopes their future family life will include dinner every night without phones, focusing on celebrating smaller things and recognizing happiness.

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Before finding each other, Healy was previously linked to Taylor Swift. Healy reconnected with Swift following her split from Joe Alwyn in April 2023. This followed an initial link between the two singers in 2014. Sources close to Healy claimed he was completely blindsided by Swift writing about their past discussions of serious topics like baby carriages and living together. He reportedly thinks the attention is hilarious and was not prepared for such details to surface.

Public Reactions and Future Outlook

Industry observers noted that Healy is not surprised by Swift's songwriting, as both parties are aware of their past. While Swift writes extensively about her relationships, Healy's team indicated he will not be shocked by any upcoming tracks. He is currently focused on his new relationship with Bechtel and appears happy in his current circumstances. The couple continues to balance their public personas with a desire for a grounded family life.

The announcement brings an end to speculation regarding Healy's romantic life following his high-profile past with Swift. Bechtel, known for her role in various media projects, has been open about her love for Healy since they began dating. Their story is one of persistence, having tried to meet for four years before successfully starting their life together. The couple's decision to share these milestones marks a new chapter for the British singer and the American actress.