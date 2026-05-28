Mattingly's Success with the Dodgers May Be a Model for the Lakers

The Dodgers' success under Mark Walter's ownership may be a model for the Lakers, who are expected to be sold to a new ownership group in the coming months.

The Phillies were 9-19 when they fired Rob Thomson and replaced him with Mattingly . They are 20-8 since then, a better record than the Dodgers have posted over the same span.

In Philadelphia, Mattingly got his chance because the Phillies were losing. In Los Angeles, Mattingly departed amid a run of winning. As Walter enters his first offseason as the Dodgers' owner, he has a hunger for victory that is the greatest he's ever seen, according to former Dodgers general manager Ned Colletti. More than a dozen people were informed they would be losing their jobs, including those in marketing, communications, and team content.

In two seasons with Rob Pelinka as president of basketball operations and JJ Redick as coach, the Lakers won division titles both times, failing to get out of the first round of the playoffs one year and failing to get out of the second round of the playoffs the next. In 2013 and 2014, with Colletti as GM and Mattingly as manager in the first full seasons of Walter's ownership, the Dodgers won division titles both times, failing to get out of the first round one year and failing to get out of the second round the other.

In 2015, the Dodgers won the division but failed to get out of the first round of the playoffs. Friedman offered Mattingly a short-term extension, and Mattingly opted for a long-term deal to manage the Miami Marlins. After Walter and Co. took over the Dodgers, Mattingly told me Wednesday, there was one year he thought he might be fired: 2013, when the Dodgers started 30-42 and fell 9 1/2 games out of first place in mid-June.

The Dodgers then reeled off 42 wins in 50 games and won the division by 11 games. He appreciated that Walter, team president Stan Kasten, and eventually Friedman did not simply bring in a new manager at their first chance. Mark Walter's acquisition of majority ownership of the Lakers, in a deal that puts the franchise valuation at $10 billion, is expected to close in the third or fourth quarter of this year.

You get to evaluate and see, and you have your vision for where you want it to go, and sustain it. That's the thing they've been great at: sustaining it. It's been year after year. You can't really doubt what they're doing.

Kasten's first move was not to fire Colletti, but to ask what ownership could provide for him so that he could do a better job. The funding the addition of impact players (Adrián González and Hanley Ramirez), extending the contract of a popular home-grown player (Andre Ethier), revitalizing the Dodgers' Latin American talent pipeline (Yasiel Puig and Julio Urías), renovating the clubhouse, and, at Mattingly's suggestion, refreshing the family room.

Overhauling the scouting staff, creating more room at team headquarters by relocating their G League affiliate to the Coachella Valley, and borrowing from the Dodgers' playbook in modernizing medical and biomechanical facilities. This summer could be critical in determining the future of the Lakers, including who runs them.

Walter can spend all he wants, as he does with the Dodgers, but the in the NBA are more severe than in baseball and could restrict the roster flexibility so coveted by the likes of Friedman and Zaidi. A star-studded roster beyond - say, a trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo - could require the Lakers to sacrifice the draft picks that also would limit roster flexibility.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is confident Mark Walter will do for the Lakers what he's done with the Dodgers and prioritize winning and titles. The Lakers will have the resources. Walter will want to see the creativity and the championships - or, at least, the path to them. Ultimately, he will decide what he did with the Dodgers: Does he have the best people he can get running the team?

You see many organizations that win, and then they take a step back. They feel like they have some goodwill in the bank, they don't have to chase the biggest free agents, and they don't need to re-invest in the team or the stadium. From my vantage point, all the way up and down that organization and especially at the ownership level, it's almost like they've never won, and they're hungry to get there.

To be there and be unsatisfied - that quest to be as great as you can be - is one of the great indicators of the excellent ownership it is





latimes / 🏆 11. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Mattingly Dodgers Lakers Walter Ownership Success

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ezequiel Tovar Just Ended the Most Dominant Streak in Dodgers HistoryThe Colorado Rockies may have lost the game on Monday evening in Dodger Stadium, but they still wrecked some pretty remarkable history in the making for the Los

Read more »

The Dodgers Have Found a Way to Sidestep the Mookie Betts ProblemLos Angeles continues to look like a juggernaut even with a star player performing below replacement level.

Read more »

Dodgers stud prospect injured after freak encounter with team bat dogTalk about a ruff day at the ballpark.

Read more »

MLB Standings Reveal One Team's Remarkably Quick Turnaround, Plus a New Division LeaderThe Phillies have done nothing but win since Don Mattingly took over.

Read more »